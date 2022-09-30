×

Soccer

Makaringe plots his comeback from bench

30 September 2022 - 10:56
Neville Khoza Journalist
Fortune Makaringe of Orlando Pirates.
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates attacking midfielder Fortune Makaringe is unbothered by his lack of game time this season saying it is time to learn while watching from the outside to improve his game.

Makaringe has made six appearances for the Buccaneers in all competitions with most coming in as a sub under coach Jose Riveiro.

“For one to grow in life you must have a will to learn and I would say it is my phase to learn while observing,” Makaringe said

“So whenever I’m going to the field of play, I express myself better. I’m growing day by day with the help of my teammates and my coach.”

Following the arrival of Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo on the transfer deadline day last week from Marumo Gallants, this means the likes of Makaringe will find it even more difficult to make it into the starting lineup.

But the 29-year-old said he is excited to have Ndlondlo in the team as he will help the club and also make sure they up their game more.

“I and Ndlondlo come a long way and for him to come into our team makes me very happy,” said Makaringe

“I will be honest with you, I was very happy for him coming into our team because I know he is going to help us as much as everyone that came into our team helped us.

“So, he needs to learn from everyone and try and apply himself the Pirates way until he gets his opportunity to help us.”

Meanwhile, with Pirates set to face Sundowns in the MTN8 semi-final first leg at Orlando Stadium tomorrow at 3.30pm, Makaringe says they are not losing any sleepless nights on facing a team they have struggled to beat in five successive matches.

“It’s a good thing that coach Jose was not there when Sundowns dominated Pirates. That’s why when he came in he didn’t want to dwell much on what happened in the past. He has been focusing on what's been happening now and what we can do to up our game in the future.

“That’s positive sign for us, it is not just about me as much as I may have played in those fixtures, I also played when we dominated them.”

