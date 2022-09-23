Ndlondlo stands out amid quiet deadline day

Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo was the biggest name in a rather quiet deadline day after he joined Orlando Pirates from Marumo Gallants yesterday on a three-year-deal.
The Buccaneers confirmed on their official website they had signed the 27-year-old midfielder.
“Blessed with superb technical ability, creative an incisive range of passing and a willingness to work hard for his team, Ndlondlo has shown to be a depth in both in attack and defensive situations,” Pirates said as they sang praises to the player.
As expected, Sundowns also unveiled their latest signing Abdelmounaim Boutouil from Botala Pro side SCC Mohammedia.
The Moroccan became Sundowns sixth signing of the window, following the arrival Ronwen Williams, Sipho Mbule, Marcelo Allende, Bongani Zungu and Terrence Mashego.
Other than that, it was a quiet deadline despite a lot of movements were expected to happen on the last day with players such as Kermit Erasmus, Ndumiso Mabena, Kwame Peprah, Austine Dube, Phathutshedzo Nange and Lyle Lakay also tipped to move before we went to print.
Lakay is expected to be unveiled by Cape Town City as he agreed to join them on a season loan deal from Mamelodi Sundowns. The arrival of Terrence Mashego at Masandawana last week threw the experienced left-back and the defender of the season’s future into doubt as he struggled for game time this season.
Another player who was expected to make a move before the window closed was Erasmus who is believed to have stopped training with the first team as he was pushing for a move away.
The striker has made it clear that he wanted a move to get game time elsewhere.
The Citizens were one of the few clubs who were keen to sign him before the transfer deadline yesterday.
Several other Sundowns players were expected to leave the club either on loan or permanent as revealed by co-coach Rulani Mokwena. But it was quiet throughout the day at the PSL headquarters offices with one of the league officials confirming that nothing much had happened since in the morning.
“We don’t expect anything big, if something were to happen tonight [late yesterday] it would be from Sundowns who will be loaning their players,” an official said.
