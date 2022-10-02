Pep Guardiola says Man City have a strategy in place if he leaves
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said the Premier League club knows the right steps to go forward even if he leaves at the end of the current season.
Guardiola, who has guided City to four Premier League titles, four League Cups and the FA Cup, will be out of contract in 2023 and his future at the club remains unresolved.
Asked what City's future would look like if he did not sign a contract extension, Guardiola said: “The club knows exactly what the next step is.”
“No one can see the problems [of the future] but I am 100% convinced,” the Spaniard added, speaking ahead of City's clash against rivals Manchester United on Sunday.
“They know what the strategy is, what they have to do right now, tomorrow and for next season. When the club depends on one person we have a problem. If the club just depends on Pep it is because we have not done well.
“I never buy players, it is not my money. It is the club. The club is the most important word. Every decision we make is thinking about the club ...”
City, who are second in the league standings, host sixth-placed United at Etihad Stadium.
Guardiola said Erling Haaland has overcome injury issues that have hampered him in recent seasons and defended the Premier League club's decision to send a physiotherapist along with the striker on international duty.
Haaland, who joined City from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, struggled with a hip flexor muscle injury last season, but has played in all seven of City's league games this campaign, scoring 11 goals.
Asked about City physio Mario Pafundi travelling with the Norwegian striker during the international break, Guardiola said: “It's not weird. When there are events like the European cups or World Cups, many physios go with players.
“Always I said to the club the most important department is the back room staff. Everyone is important, but the most important is the physios. They take care of the lads.
“Erling last season struggled a lot in Dortmund, most of the year he was injured. He arrived here with problems after a small surgery in the summer. He started work with Mario, with [Manuel] Rico and other the guys.
“Thanks to them, and of course his work ethic, he can play regularly, which last season wasn't possible. Mario and Erling like each other and he asked him to go to Norway, and they did that.”