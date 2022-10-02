Pep Guardiola says Man City have a strategy in place if he leaves

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said the Premier League club knows the right steps to go forward even if he leaves at the end of the current season.

Guardiola, who has guided City to four Premier League titles, four League Cups and the FA Cup, will be out of contract in 2023 and his future at the club remains unresolved.

Asked what City's future would look like if he did not sign a contract extension, Guardiola said: “The club knows exactly what the next step is.”

“No one can see the problems [of the future] but I am 100% convinced,” the Spaniard added, speaking ahead of City's clash against rivals Manchester United on Sunday.