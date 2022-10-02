Two Johannesburg men linked to alleged vehicle financing fraud have appeared in the Randburg magistrate’s court.
Thabang Phillip Dooka, 37, and Nhlahla Adrian Mathye, 30, appeared separately in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Thursday.
Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha said Dooka was in court in connection with a Fairlands police station case which was opened in May 2020.
“Dooka applied for motor vehicle finance through WesBank from a Hyundai dealership in Randburg using fraudulent documents. The application was approved and the accused took delivery of the vehicle worth over R400,000.”
He said WesBank established later that Dooka presented a falsified payslip during the application.
Ramovha said the Hawks took over the investigation.
Suspected Joburg vehicle finance fraudsters in court
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal
Two Johannesburg men linked to alleged vehicle financing fraud have appeared in the Randburg magistrate’s court.
Thabang Phillip Dooka, 37, and Nhlahla Adrian Mathye, 30, appeared separately in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Thursday.
Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha said Dooka was in court in connection with a Fairlands police station case which was opened in May 2020.
“Dooka applied for motor vehicle finance through WesBank from a Hyundai dealership in Randburg using fraudulent documents. The application was approved and the accused took delivery of the vehicle worth over R400,000.”
He said WesBank established later that Dooka presented a falsified payslip during the application.
Ramovha said the Hawks took over the investigation.
Man wanted in Gqeberha for ‘vehicle finance fraud’ traced to Western Cape
The case was postponed and Dooka will return will to court on October 20.
Ramovha said the case against Mathye allegedly involved a similar modus operandi.
“It is reported that Mathye on December 28 2019 applied for motor vehicle finance with the same dealership [Hyundai dealership in Randburg].
“The application was also approved and the suspect took delivery of a 2016 Audi valued at over R512,000. It was later discovered that he used false credentials during his application. This case has been postponed to October 18.”
He said both vehicles have since been recovered.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos