Soccer

Marumo's Mdaka may be new, but he's a veteran

Coach believes best form of defence is attack

13 September 2022 - 08:51
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Mahlatse Makudubela of Marumo Gallants breaks the chiefs defence, takes a strike, scores and celebrate with teammates during the DStv Premiership match between Marumo Gallants FC and Kaizer Chiefs.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi

Marumo Gallants caretaker coach Raymond Mdaka may be a relative unknown but he's been in the beautiful game for many years.

Born and bred in Ga-Mokgwathi village in Tzaneen, Limpopo, Mdaka holds a CAF A Licence. The Marumo interim coach previously worked as an assistant coach to various coaches at the now defunct Dynamos. One of the coaches he assisted at Dynamos was the charismatic Jacob Sakala. 

"I have been in the game for many years. I started out coaching ABC Motsepe League teams...one Motsepe League team I coached in the early 2000s was called Xihoko Mountains. I also coached City Pillars' ABC Motsepe League team Young Stars,'' Mdaka told Sowetan.

"I went to Dynamos and worked with many coaches. Sakala is one of the coaches I assisted between 2006 and 2007. From Dynamos, I worked as a Safa instructor until I joined Marumo in October last year. I am a student of the game."

The 56-year-old Mdaka idolises Manchester City tactician Pep Guardiola, aspiring for his team to play like the Spaniard's teams.

"I am looking up to Guardiola... I want my teams to play like his teams. I believe in what he is believing in that the best form of defending is to attack. I want my team to keep the ball at all times,'' Mdaka said.

