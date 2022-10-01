Four charged for R400m tender corruption relating to SA Express

Four people accused of tender corruption relating to SA Express appeared in the Molopo magistrate’s court in Mmabatho, North West, on Friday.
Tebogo van Wyk, 40, Nothando Dube, 44, Sipho Levy Phiri, 39 and Thabang Mohlokoleng, 54, are facing 34 counts that include fraud, corruption, money laundering and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.
The four are also joined by three companies; Batsamai Investment Holdings, Sevilex Investment Holdings and Lavao Estevao (Pty) Ltd.
Van Wyk was granted bail of R500,000, while Dube, Phiri and Mohlokoleng were released on bail of R35,000, R150,000 and R50,000 respectively. The court postponed the case until December 1.
The four were arrested by the North West Hawks' serious corruption investigation team on Thursday and Friday.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame said during 2014, the North West government embarked on a process to reintroduce commercial flights to the province’s two airports, Mahikeng and Pilanesberg, using a R400m subsidy.
The North West government allegedly appointed SA Express as a service provider to render the service but this was done without following the proper supply chain management processes.
The irregularly secured agreement is said to have been signed by the four accused.
Mohlokoleng signed on behalf of the department of transport as the then head of department.
“An amount of R183m was then paid to SA Express between 2015 and 2017 for the services rendered by ground management companies, which Van Wyk, Dube and Phiri are linked to. The state alleges that of the amount, R51m was channelled irregularly through the charged companies.”
The deal was riddled with procurement irregularities and monies were paid for the services not rendered.
All companies appointed to do the ground-handling services were indirectly owned by Dube and Phiri.
“The irregularities prejudiced the North West government millions of rand that could have been directed to service delivery.”
Mamothame said the case is one of the cases that were recommended for investigation by the Zondo commission.
TimesLIVE
