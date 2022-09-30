Nemasisi upbeat about win against AmaTuks

JDR Stars coach Nditsheni Nemasisi says they can’t afford to drop points against fellow Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) playoff contenders, the University of Pretoria, when they meet today at the Soshanguve Giant Stadium at 3pm.
This season for JDR Stars can be dubbed as a coming of age season, where they can go all out for a place in the playoffs or go for the title. The team has grown in leaps and bounds over the past couple of seasons, and in their growth, they have gained plenty of experience in terms of understanding the NFD better.
One of their shortfalls, since they made the jump to the second tier of SA football, was not getting results against teams that are contenders. Those points against direct opposition are more important than those you get from winnable teams.
For JDR Stars to be credible contenders, they need to win the big games, and today's game with their crosstown rivals can be a start. This is a game that can be a marker and their head honcho knows that.
“It’s a very important game for both teams, I think we are picking up momentum, we would not want to break that. We started badly but we have been doing well in the past three games," said Nemasisi.
"We have not conceded and also, they have not lost. So it’s not going to be an easy game for us but we are playing at home, so we must try and get three points, it won’t be easy.
“The worst you can get is a draw if you are serious about contesting for the top three. You can’t afford to lose against your possible contender for the top three positions. AmaTuks is showing already that they will be there fighting for the playoff. For us to lose against AmaTuks will be a setback. The momentum we are starting to gain will be dented," he said.
MFC fixtures:
Today: JDR Stars vs Pretoria University, Soshanguve Giant Stadium, 3pm.
Tomorrow (all times 3.30pm): Casric Stars vs Black Leopards, Solomon Mahlangu Stadium; Magesi vs TTM, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium; All Stars vs Uthongathi, Tsakane Stadium; Venda vs Baroka, Thohoyandou Stadium; Pretoria Caillies vs NB La Masia, Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium.
Sunday (all times 3.30pm): Platinum City Rovers vs Cape Town Spurs, Olen Park; Polokwane City vs Hungry Lions, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.
Nemasisi upbeat about win against AmaTuks
Stars coach says team's momentum picking up
Image: Gallo images
JDR Stars coach Nditsheni Nemasisi says they can’t afford to drop points against fellow Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) playoff contenders, the University of Pretoria, when they meet today at the Soshanguve Giant Stadium at 3pm.
This season for JDR Stars can be dubbed as a coming of age season, where they can go all out for a place in the playoffs or go for the title. The team has grown in leaps and bounds over the past couple of seasons, and in their growth, they have gained plenty of experience in terms of understanding the NFD better.
One of their shortfalls, since they made the jump to the second tier of SA football, was not getting results against teams that are contenders. Those points against direct opposition are more important than those you get from winnable teams.
For JDR Stars to be credible contenders, they need to win the big games, and today's game with their crosstown rivals can be a start. This is a game that can be a marker and their head honcho knows that.
“It’s a very important game for both teams, I think we are picking up momentum, we would not want to break that. We started badly but we have been doing well in the past three games," said Nemasisi.
"We have not conceded and also, they have not lost. So it’s not going to be an easy game for us but we are playing at home, so we must try and get three points, it won’t be easy.
“The worst you can get is a draw if you are serious about contesting for the top three. You can’t afford to lose against your possible contender for the top three positions. AmaTuks is showing already that they will be there fighting for the playoff. For us to lose against AmaTuks will be a setback. The momentum we are starting to gain will be dented," he said.
MFC fixtures:
Today: JDR Stars vs Pretoria University, Soshanguve Giant Stadium, 3pm.
Tomorrow (all times 3.30pm): Casric Stars vs Black Leopards, Solomon Mahlangu Stadium; Magesi vs TTM, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium; All Stars vs Uthongathi, Tsakane Stadium; Venda vs Baroka, Thohoyandou Stadium; Pretoria Caillies vs NB La Masia, Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium.
Sunday (all times 3.30pm): Platinum City Rovers vs Cape Town Spurs, Olen Park; Polokwane City vs Hungry Lions, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.
Sithebe has score to settle with ex-club Usuthu
Truter worried about Amazulu's defence
Makaringe plots his comeback from bench
Shalulile banking on chances as strategy to beat Orlando Pirates
Pitso won't sign Mzansi players to his Saudi team
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos