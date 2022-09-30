“Last season was just by a mercy of God and that’s why I scored all those goals, but everything has a target, which is to start by putting the team first. Then your own targets will come second,” Shalulile said.
Shalulile to prioritise Sundowns over personal goals
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
While Mamelodi Sundowns star striker Peter Shalulile is determined to surpass his great achievements of last season, the free-scoring Namibian has promised to put the club’s ambitions ahead of personal ambitions.
Shalulile had a season to remember in the previous campaign where he scored 30 goals in all competitions and won the 2020/21 PSL Footballer of the Season and DStv Premiership Player’s Player of the Season awards.
Shalulile came close to equalling Collins Mbesuma’s record for most goals (25) in a season as the Namibian scored 23.
The centre-forward is looking to take it a notch up this season, and he has done really well with six league goals after nine matches.
“Last season was just by a mercy of God and that’s why I scored all those goals, but everything has a target, which is to start by putting the team first. Then your own targets will come second,” Shalulile said.
“For me this season I will be aiming to do better than last season.”
However, Shalulile expects a tougher season this time as more teams have played with a lot of determination since the beginning of the campaign.
The player will be looking to continue his scoring form and help Masandwana overcome the strong Orlando Pirates in an MTN8 semi-final first leg at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).
“It won’t be an easy game on Saturday but the courage and belief is there. We respect them and we will go out there and give our best,” Shalulile said.
“What we have to do as Sundowns is our best and not change the way we have been doing things. We have prepared well and our mindset is ready for whatever will be thrown to us on Saturday.”
Shalulile is also wary of Pirates’ watertight defence, which has only leaked three goals in eight league games and one in the MTN8.
“Their backline is difficult to score against, but the mark of the champions is that they knock on the doors until they score. We are not expecting an easy game, but I think every match we have played in this league has been tough and we managed to create chances,” he said.
“All that we have to do on Saturday is to bury the chances we get because we are going to have chances and it will be for us players upfront to make sure we score goals.
“Pirates have picked up levels to a point where you will see they have great players this season.”
