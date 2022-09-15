Truter plans ‘new tactics’ for clash with Sundowns

AmaZulu coach Brandon Truter will be keen to end their three-match winless run when they visit Mamelodi Sundowns in the DStv Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday at 3pm.
Usuthu have found the going tougher in the last three matches, with two defeats and a draw and this may have left the club a bit concerned following an impressive start.
Following their disappointing 1-2 defeat to Chippa United in their last match, Truter was not happy with his player’s attitude and hinted that he will be making changes on Sunday as he looks to bounce back to winning ways.
“We can’t go to the Sundowns game with the mentality we had against Chippa with the refreshed squad. We will make changes in personnel and tactics as well,” Truter said.
“Going to Sundowns home ground we will come up with a new plan and new formation and we will see how it goes. With this match, you need big boys with a big match temperament.”
In those matches where they failed to win against Golden Arrows, Kaizer Chiefs and Chippa, Truter feels the approach from the players was wrong and he has been working on their mindset this week ahead of the Sundowns clash.
“So many things to work on going forward I was not happy with some of the performances and we are looking to rectify and fine-tune it ahead of Sundowns.
“I keep on preaching about the mentality and the will to win. If the mentality is not right, going into the game and disrespecting the opponents, there is a lot to rectify and a lot to work on.
“I don’t mind losing, I hate losing but if there is a good performance from everybody and I felt some of the players didn’t perform well.”
While Truter may be concerned about their recent run, Masandawana will be looking to continue with their good run and make it three wins in a row.
They have defeated Chippa and Golden Arrows in their last two matches and will be eyeing a third successive victory.
Fixtures
Saturday: Arrows v Swallows, Princess Magogo 3pm; Chippa v Gallants, Nelson Mandela 3pm; Sekhukhune v Stellenbosch, Peter Mokaba 5.30pm; Chiefs v SuperSport, FNB 8pm.
Sunday: Sundowns v AmaZulu, Loftus Versfeld 3pm; Richards Bay v Galaxy, King Goodwill 5.30pm.
Truter plans ‘new tactics’ for clash with Sundowns
AmaZulu coach plotting for big match atmosphere
Image: Darren Stewart
AmaZulu coach Brandon Truter will be keen to end their three-match winless run when they visit Mamelodi Sundowns in the DStv Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday at 3pm.
Usuthu have found the going tougher in the last three matches, with two defeats and a draw and this may have left the club a bit concerned following an impressive start.
Following their disappointing 1-2 defeat to Chippa United in their last match, Truter was not happy with his player’s attitude and hinted that he will be making changes on Sunday as he looks to bounce back to winning ways.
“We can’t go to the Sundowns game with the mentality we had against Chippa with the refreshed squad. We will make changes in personnel and tactics as well,” Truter said.
“Going to Sundowns home ground we will come up with a new plan and new formation and we will see how it goes. With this match, you need big boys with a big match temperament.”
In those matches where they failed to win against Golden Arrows, Kaizer Chiefs and Chippa, Truter feels the approach from the players was wrong and he has been working on their mindset this week ahead of the Sundowns clash.
“So many things to work on going forward I was not happy with some of the performances and we are looking to rectify and fine-tune it ahead of Sundowns.
“I keep on preaching about the mentality and the will to win. If the mentality is not right, going into the game and disrespecting the opponents, there is a lot to rectify and a lot to work on.
“I don’t mind losing, I hate losing but if there is a good performance from everybody and I felt some of the players didn’t perform well.”
While Truter may be concerned about their recent run, Masandawana will be looking to continue with their good run and make it three wins in a row.
They have defeated Chippa and Golden Arrows in their last two matches and will be eyeing a third successive victory.
Fixtures
Saturday: Arrows v Swallows, Princess Magogo 3pm; Chippa v Gallants, Nelson Mandela 3pm; Sekhukhune v Stellenbosch, Peter Mokaba 5.30pm; Chiefs v SuperSport, FNB 8pm.
Sunday: Sundowns v AmaZulu, Loftus Versfeld 3pm; Richards Bay v Galaxy, King Goodwill 5.30pm.
I'm not rejoining Gallants, I'm busy sorting out family issues, claims Dance
Another treble possible for Sundowns, says Mudau
Former Kaizer Chiefs official wants to set record straight on why he left
Sibisi says transition to Pirates has been fantastic
Nyauza's form has coach Dladla drooling
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos