Johannes lauds Hunt's influence at United

SuperSport United defender Kegan Johannes has vowed that they won’t just rely on coach Gavin Hunt’s pedigree to achieve things.
Even with a squad that’s mainly made up of greenhorns from youth structures, SuperSport have had a promising start to the season under Hunt, who joined for what is his second stint at the club in the off-season.
In his first stint at Matsatsantsa, Hunt clinched three back-to-back league titles between 2008 and 2010. Hunt went on to his fourth Premiership at the now extinct Bidvest Wits in the 2016/17 term.
Hunt’s glittering trophy cabinet didn’t mean SuperSport players should rest on their laurels, Johannes emphasised.
Matsatsantsa take on struggling Kaizer Chiefs in another league tie at FNB Stadium on Saturday night (8pm).
“Obviously, coach Hunt has won titles before... he knows how it works and I think that motivates us to work hard. As much as we have a very good coach, who’s a serial winner, it all depends on us. We can’t just relax and say coach Hunt’s pedigree will work for us. We must work very hard to achieve things,” Johannes told Sowetan yesterday.
“It doesn’t help that the coach gives us the guidelines and we don’t follow them. At the end of the day, it’s about how committed we are as players. I believe we have what it takes to challenge things but it will all depend on how we execute the coach’s plan.”
On facing a wounded Chiefs side, the 21-year-old right back said: “Chiefs are a big team... we can’t go there and think it’ll be easy for us. Yes they’ve not been doing well but they still have quality players who can change their fortunes any given day. We don’t fear them but we won’t go to FNB Stadium and take them lightly,” Johannes said.
It will be Hunt’s second meeting with Chiefs since leaving Naturena in May last year. His first battle with Amakhosi, since they sacked him, was in October last year when his then side Chippa United were drubbed 4-0 by Chiefs at FNB Stadium.
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix
