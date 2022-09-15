×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Johannes lauds Hunt's influence at United

SuperSport ready to inflict more pain on struggling Chiefs

15 September 2022 - 09:39
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Kegan Johannes of Supersport United.
Kegan Johannes of Supersport United.
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

SuperSport United defender Kegan Johannes has vowed that they wont just rely on coach Gavin Hunts pedigree to achieve things.

Even with a squad thats mainly made up of greenhorns from youth structures, SuperSport have had a promising start to the season under Hunt, who joined for what is his second stint at the club in the off-season.

In his first stint at Matsatsantsa, Hunt clinched three back-to-back league titles between 2008 and 2010. Hunt went on to his fourth Premiership at the now extinct Bidvest Wits in the 2016/17 term.

Hunts glittering trophy cabinet didnt mean SuperSport players should rest on their laurels, Johannes emphasised.

Matsatsantsa take on struggling Kaizer Chiefs in another league tie at FNB Stadium on Saturday night (8pm).

Obviously, coach Hunt has won titles before... he knows how it works and I think that motivates us to work hard. As much as we have a very good coach, whos a serial winner, it all depends on us. We cant just relax and say coach Hunts pedigree will work for us. We must work very hard to achieve things, Johannes told Sowetan yesterday.

It doesnt help that the coach gives us the guidelines and we dont follow them. At the end of the day, its about how committed we are as players. I believe we have what it takes to challenge things but it will all depend on how we execute the coachs plan.

On facing a wounded Chiefs side, the 21-year-old right back said: Chiefs are a big team... we cant go there and think itll be easy for us. Yes theyve not been doing well but they still have quality players who can change their fortunes any given day. We dont fear them but we wont go to FNB Stadium and take them lightly, Johannes said.

It will be Hunts second meeting with Chiefs since leaving Naturena in May last year. His first battle with Amakhosi, since they sacked him, was in October last year when his then side Chippa United were drubbed 4-0 by Chiefs at FNB Stadium.

Truter plans ‘new tactics’ for clash with Sundowns

AmaZulu coach Brandon Truter will be keen to end their three-match winless run when they visit Mamelodi Sundowns in the DStv Premiership match at ...
Sport
5 hours ago

I'm not rejoining Gallants, I'm busy sorting out family issues, claims Dance

While Dan "Dance" Malesela bizarrely refuted claims that he has left Royal AM to rejoin Marumo Gallants, Sowetan has established that indeed the ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Another treble possible for Sundowns, says Mudau

Even with their somewhat slow start to the season, Mamelodi Sundowns are still viewed by many as title favourites.
Sport
5 hours ago

Former Kaizer Chiefs official wants to set record straight on why he left

Former Kaizer Chiefs scout Sinesipho Mali wants to set the record straight on his reasons for leaving the club.
Sport
23 hours ago

Sibisi says transition to Pirates has been fantastic

In what is his maiden season at Orlando Pirates, Nkosinathi Sibisi has established himself as the team’s first-choice centre-half.
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cele visits slain magistrate's family after mysterious death
'We ran in our pajamas': Jagersfontein survivor speaks of terror in mine dam ...