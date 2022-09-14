×

Soccer

Malesela has not left Royal, but will hold crunch meeting with 'MaMkhize'

By SITHEMBISO DINDI - 14 September 2022 - 12:28
Royal AM co-coach Dan Malesela during the 2022 preseason KZN Premiers Cup at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg in July.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Royal AM co-coach Dan Malesela has not resigned from the KwaZulu-Natal side, but has a crunch meeting with club boss Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize on Wednesday.

Multiple reports have suggested Malesela is headed back to his former club, Marumo Gallants, but TimesLIVE has been told he has not given notice.

Reports have speculated Malesela, who co-coaches with Khabo Zondo and Abram Nteo at Royal, is unhappy with some issues at the Durban club.

However, TimesLIVE is reliably informed Malesela has not given Royal his notice. He will meet with the club's management and Mkhize on Wednesday.

Royal media officer Sthembiso Hlongwane said questions on the matter should be directed to Malesela, saying: “Please speak to the coach, I’m not aware of that.”

Malesela joined Royal on July 22 after parting ways with Gallants on June 30.

