I'm not rejoining Gallants, I'm busy sorting out family issues, claims Dance

Coach dumps Royal to head back to Limpopo

15 September 2022 - 09:01
Neville Khoza Journalist
Daniel Malesela has apparently left Royal AM.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

While Dan "Dance" Malesela bizarrely refuted claims that he has left Royal AM to rejoin Marumo Gallants, Sowetan has established that indeed the coach has left the KwaZulu-Natal club and was headed to the Limpopo side.

The Royal co-coach insisted he was currently at his home in Pretoria sorting out his issues with his family and claimed not to know anything about his move to Gallants.

“I have nothing, my brother, to tell you, I don’t know what to say. I have been receiving many calls about this,” Malesela explained to Sowetan yesterday.

Asked if he would be keen to make a return to Gallants, he said he couldn't speculate "at this stage".

“Why would I speculate about that when nothing is happening now?" he asked. “I’m home now and driving with my wife and we are trying to fix this thing I’m facing.

So probably on Friday, I will return to KwaZulu-Natal, but I’m not sure. As soon as I’m done I will go back. There is nothing. If there is something you will know, I don't like hiding things.”

The 57-year-old parted ways with Gallants at the end of last season when his contract was not renewed despite guiding them to the Nedbank Cup final before losing to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Asked for a comment on Malesela being linked with a move back to Gallants, official Rufus Matsena refused to comment and said all the matters regarding the issue of the coaches should be directed to club chairman Abram Sello, who could not be reached for comment and didn’t reply to our text yesterday.

Reports have suggested that Malesela, who co-coaches with Khabo Zondo and Abram Nteo at Royal, is unhappy with some issues at the Durban club.

Malesela joined Royal on July 22 after parting ways with Gallants on June 30 and he will replace outgoing Romain Folz as the new coach.

Royal, who play in the CAF Confederation Cup against Mbabane Highlanders tomorrow, find themselves fourth in the standings while Marumo are winless on the 15th spot.

