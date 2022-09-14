Parel bullish ahead of CAF trip to Brazzaville

Cape Town City assistant coach Diego Parel is expecting an open game when they meet Otoho d’Oyo in the CAF Champions League preliminary round second leg at the Stade Alphonse Massamba-Debat in Brazzaville on Sunday (4.30pm).
City won the first leg 2-0 at Athlone Stadium on Saturday and will be looking for positive results to progress to the next round.
Parel, who was on the bench as coach Eric Tinkler was forced to sit on the stands because he doesn’t have a CAF A Licence, expects the Congolese to come out firing.
“We think the two goals we scored (in the first leg) are enough and we are confident that we will go through to the next round,” Parel explained to Sowetan yesterday.
“Here they relied on set pieces, free kicks, and thrown-ins, and we knew it was going to be like that. With the long ball over the top, we needed to keep pressure on their defence to avoid as many long balls as possible.
“When they came here they were wasting time from the first minute the keeper was going down drinking water.
“They cannot afford to waste time, now they will have to come out and try to get the goals. So that suits us and we are going to play some football.”
Parel also feels they should have scored more goals in the first leg following the chances they created and that their approach would be to get an away goal to kill off the game.
“Now we are going after the away goal, that’s big. We are an offensive team and we’ve not gone anywhere to draw a game or hold on to results,” he said.
“We are going there to get something. We need to play our game and keep possession, and not make a physical match because they are big and strong. We think we should have scored more than two goals.
“We had a lot of chances and in the final third we need to improve. But everything else was okay defensively. We were good and it was important to keep a clean sheet at home with the away goal rule.”
Meanwhile, Royal AM are confident of progressing in the CAF Confederation Cup against Mbabane Highlanders following the goalless draw in the preliminary round first leg. Royal host the second leg at Chatsworth Stadium on Friday (4pm).
Parel bullish ahead of CAF trip to Brazzaville
City assistant coach expects Congolese foe to come out firing
Image: Supplied
