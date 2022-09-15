Banyana heroines plough back by inspiring school girls

Several high school girls who aspire to play professional football saw their dreams almost realised yesterday as they rubbed shoulders with coach Desiree Ellis and her four of her Banyana Banyana Women's Africa Cup of Nations winning players.
Ellis and her players Robyn Moodaly, Cimone Sauls, Gabriela Salgado and Andile Dlamini took charge of a coaching clinic that was held at the King David Victory Park High School, Johannesburg sports field yesterday, where girls from Young girls from the neighbouring schools such as Kwabhikilana Secondary School and Eastbank High were also in attendance. The Banyana members shared training drills and tips that the girls, ranging from age 14, will look to use going forward.
“It’s about giving back to the community. People speak about giving back but you can give back in many ways, physically being here, with the players that are here; you make them realise that their dreams are valid. We were once in their position," said coach Ellis.
The chance of meeting players they look up to was precious to aspiring footballers. Tshegofatso Marobula from Eastbank High started playing football when she was nine, and she was elated to see players like Moodaly and Sauls.
“I learnt teamwork from them; they are able to work together," said Marobula.
"They are the players I love and have watched before because I used to play for Discovery. Robyn (Moodaly, inspires me because she’s still young and she got opportunities when she was young because she works hard," she said.
Moodaly was moved when she heard that there was a young girl who looks up to her because of her meteoric rise in football.
“When I was growing up I had players that I looked up to. It takes a lot for a player to say they look up to you. At the end of the day they only watch us on the field but how we carry ourselves off the field as well means a lot," said Moodaly.
“Seeing the ranks I’ve gone through under U17, U20 and the senior team shows the commitment and discipline. Being a national team player, there’s a lot that comes with it, that responsibility. It means a lot to me that I’m inspiring players. This is what the games is all about.
"At the end of the day, we want them to see that there is an opportunity. We just won Wafcon and now the gates are opening," she said.
Banyana heroines plough back by inspiring school girls
Ellis and four players conduct productive coaching clinic
Image: Maribe Trevor Mokgobu
