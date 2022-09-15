×

Soccer

Another treble possible for Sundowns, says Mudau

‘Winning against AmaZulu will take a serious fight from us’

15 September 2022 - 08:53
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Khuliso Mudau of Mamelodi Sundowns.
Khuliso Mudau of Mamelodi Sundowns.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Even with their somewhat slow start to the season, Mamelodi Sundowns are still viewed by many as title favourites.

Fullback Khuliso Mudau is also buying into their favourites tag, saying being a star-studded side is the reason they are forever favoured to clinch titles. From losing a measly three league outings last season, the Brazilians have already been beaten twice from eight DStv Premiership matches in the new campaign. Even so, Mudau is optimistic they will win trophies again this season.

Last term, the Brazillians won a treble, which included the Premiership, the Nedbank Cup and the MTN8.

When you do the right things on the field of play, people will always see you as a force to be reckoned with and its the same with us as Sundowns. I think were the favourites to win every competition were involved in because of the quality we have, Mudau told Sowetan yesterday.  

I dont see why we cant repeat what weve been doing in the past few seasons [referring to winning trophies]. We are more than capable of doing better than last season even.

Sundowns, who have been the league champions for the five past seasons, face AmaZulu in their ninth league game of the current term at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday (3pm). Mudau, whos expected to make the Bafana Bafana squad for two friendlies against Sierra Leone and Botswana later this month, has said they will not underestimate Usuthu. 

AmaZulu have quality players. We cant afford to take them lightly, especially seeing that they are also in a good position on the log [they are fifth]. It will be a very big game. We know that winning against AmaZulu will take a serious fight from us and were willing to fight because thats what weve been doing as Sundowns, Mudau said.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos will disclose his squad at SABC Studios in Auckland Park midday today.

