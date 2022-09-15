Even with their somewhat slow start to the season, Mamelodi Sundowns are still viewed by many as title favourites.
Fullback Khuliso Mudau is also buying into their favourites tag, saying being a star-studded side is the reason they are forever favoured to clinch titles. From losing a measly three league outings last season, the Brazilians have already been beaten twice from eight DStv Premiership matches in the new campaign. Even so, Mudau is optimistic they will win trophies again this season.
Last term, the Brazillians won a treble, which included the Premiership, the Nedbank Cup and the MTN8.
“When you do the right things on the field of play, people will always see you as a force to be reckoned with and it’s the same with us as Sundowns. I think we’re the favourites to win every competition we’re involved in because of the quality we have,” Mudau told Sowetan yesterday.
“I don’t see why we can’t repeat what we’ve been doing in the past few seasons [referring to winning trophies]. We are more than capable of doing better than last season even.”
Sundowns, who have been the league champions for the five past seasons, face AmaZulu in their ninth league game of the current term at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday (3pm). Mudau, who’s expected to make the Bafana Bafana squad for two friendlies against Sierra Leone and Botswana later this month, has said they will not underestimate Usuthu.
“AmaZulu have quality players. We can’t afford to take them lightly, especially seeing that they are also in a good position on the log [they are fifth]. It will be a very big game. We know that winning against AmaZulu will take a serious fight from us and we’re willing to fight because that’s what we’ve been doing as Sundowns,” Mudau said.
Bafana coach Hugo Broos will disclose his squad at SABC Studios in Auckland Park midday today.
Another treble possible for Sundowns, says Mudau
‘Winning against AmaZulu will take a serious fight from us’
