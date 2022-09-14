Mashego 'will solidify Downs' as he adds to leftbacks

Cape Town City have sold gifted left-back Terrence Mashego to Mamelodi Sundowns, Sowetan has confirmed.
"Yes it's true. The boy (Mashego) has been sold to Sundowns. I can't reveal the fee Sundowns paid, but it's something City couldn't resist. Sundowns will announce him before the end of this week... it's a four-year deal,'' an informant close to the situation told Sowetan, but requested anonymity as they are not mandated to speak on the matter.
Despite having initially agreed to talk, Mashego ended up not answering his phone and texts when Sowetan contacted him yesterday. The Bafana Bafana left-back's agent, Basia Michaels, was also reluctant to comment when contacted yesterday, while City chair John Comitis asked to be called later but had switched off his mobile phone when contacted again.
Over the past few seasons, City have made millions by selling their stars to the Brazillians. Last December, City were said to have pocketed around R7m for selling star winger Surprise Ralani to Sundowns. In 2020, striker Kermit Erasmus transferred from City to Sundowns for a fee believed to be about R12m.
Mashego's imminent arrival at the Tshwane giants means they now have five left-backs in the reigning Defender of the Season Lyle Lakay, Aubrey Modiba, Sifiso Ngobeni and Divine Lunga, who is currently loaned out at Golden Arrows.
As they already boast a star-studded squad with at least three players in each position, Sundowns have been accused of now signing players to kill competition in the division. For that matter, Mashego's arrival will certainly whip up that notion. However, retired Brazilian midfielder Bennett Mnguni has begged to differ, insisting the Tshwane heavyweights need Mashego, who happens to hail from Mamelodi.
"Sundowns are not signing players for the sake of it...I disagree with that. If you look at this Mashego boy...he's talented and every big club around the world goes for talented players. So why must Sundowns not sign him?
"Sundowns need to bolster their squad now and then because they play in many competitions. The arrival of Mashego is good because it will also push Lakay and Modiba,'' Mnguni said yesterday.
Mashego 'will solidify Downs' as he adds to leftbacks
City confirm they took the money for Bafana star
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
