Failure to submit signed leases delayed NSFAS payment, striking Limpopo varsity students told

Image: Zoe Mahopo
The University of Limpopo has blamed the delayed payment of state-funded accommodation allowances on the failure of students and landlords to submit signed leases.
Students at the university’s Mankweng campus started protesting over the nonpayment of off-campus allowances on Wednesday, amid complaints that the university had failed to process payment for months. The students are National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) beneficiaries.
The university’s spokesperson, Johannes Selepe, said the payments could not be processed because lease agreements had not been submitted.
“Some landlords and students still have not concluded their lease agreements despite numerous requests by the university. The NSFAS policy is that there will be no accommodation allowance if there is no signed lease agreement,” Selepe said.
He said they urged landlords and students to submit the documents so the issues can be resolved speedily.
The protests on Wednesday had carried on into the night with parts of the university infrastructure being damaged. Selepe said the campus access gates and some university buildings were damaged in the process.
The situation seemed to have calmed on Thursday morning while parts of the fence had been destroyed. There streets leading up to the university’s gates were also full of rubble and dirt.
Violent protest breaks out at University of Limpopo's main campus
