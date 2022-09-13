×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Arthur under fire as Chiefs struggle

Chants of 'Zwane must go' heard at Royal Bafokeng

13 September 2022 - 08:28
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Kaizer Chiefs supporters during the DStv Premiership match between Marumo Gallants FC and Kaizer Chiefs at Royal Bafokeng Stadium.
Kaizer Chiefs supporters during the DStv Premiership match between Marumo Gallants FC and Kaizer Chiefs at Royal Bafokeng Stadium.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi

Barely 10 games into the season, Kaizer Chiefs fans look to have turned against coach Arthur Zwane after initially giving him a warm welcome.

Chiefs are a mere two points away from the relegation zone having managed just two league wins from seven outings thus far. Amakhosi have two draws and three defeats. They had to rely on penalties to dispatch Stellies in the MTN8 quarterfinals after the game had finished 1-all in extra-time. 

The team’s poor start to the season has left Amakhosi fans fuming and calling on the club to sack Zwane, who is in the first of his three-year deal at Naturena. Some of the angry Chiefs fans are demanding that the club hire unattached Pitso Mosimane. 

Irate Amakhosi fans have been flooding the club’s social media platforms, slating Zwane’s tactics. When Chiefs were 0-1 down against Marumo Gallants at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Sunday, a section of Amakhosi faithful in the stands started chanting, “Zwane must go”. The same group celebrated insanely when Zitha Kwinika levelled matters late in the match.

“What did Mdu [Mduduzi Shabalala] do not to be played? Why play [Keagan] Dolly on the right? We travel for this team but the coaching is not there. Mangethe is showing lack of experience and we can clearly see. They get a red card but you don’t put in an attacking player at the same time,” one Twitter user commented on Amakhosi’s tweet after the game against Marumo.

On Chiefs’ Facebook post after the Marumo draw, one user replied: “We were just fooling ourselves, Arthur Zwane is not the right man for Kaizer Chiefs.”

Chiefs' games under Zwane this term

August 6: lost 1-0 to Royal (away)

August 9: beat Maritzburg 3-0 (home)

August 13: drubbed 4-0 by Sundowns (away)

August 20: won 1-0 against Bay (home)

August 23: lost 2-0 against CPT City (away)

August 28: drew 1-all with Stellies but won 4-3 on pen in the MTN8 quarterfinals (away)

September 3: drew goalless against AmaZulu (home)

On Sunday: drew 1-1 against Marumo (away)

Overall record: P8 W2 D3 L3 

Zwane remains optimistic amid growing discontent

As pressure continues to mount on him, Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has assured Amakhosi faithful things will change for the better.
Sport
10 hours ago

Miguel Timm ready to carry the weight for Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates midfielder Miguel Timm believes the players should embrace the pressure that comes with playing for the club instead of saying ibadge ...
Sport
1 day ago

Roger de Sa flies out to Tehran to coach in the Fifa World Cup

Fresh from his successful coaching stint with the Egyptian national side, Roger de Sa flies to Tehran on Sunday to join Carlos Queiroz as assistant ...
Sport
2 days ago

Zakhele Lepasa brace helps Pirates get the better of Galaxy at Orlando Stadium

Zakhele Lepasa’s brace and a solid performance by Orlando Pirates helped the Soweto giants defeat TS Galaxy 2-0 in their DStv Premiership clash at ...
Sport
2 days ago

CT City begins Champions League qualifiers with home win over AS Otohô

Cape Town City began their Caf Champions League qualification programme with a 2-0 win over AS Otohô at Athlone Stadium in the Mother City on ...
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Showers for the homeless in Cape Town sees fresh start for less fortunate
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'