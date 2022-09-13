Arthur under fire as Chiefs struggle

Barely 10 games into the season, Kaizer Chiefs fans look to have turned against coach Arthur Zwane after initially giving him a warm welcome.
Chiefs are a mere two points away from the relegation zone having managed just two league wins from seven outings thus far. Amakhosi have two draws and three defeats. They had to rely on penalties to dispatch Stellies in the MTN8 quarterfinals after the game had finished 1-all in extra-time.
The team’s poor start to the season has left Amakhosi fans fuming and calling on the club to sack Zwane, who is in the first of his three-year deal at Naturena. Some of the angry Chiefs fans are demanding that the club hire unattached Pitso Mosimane.
Irate Amakhosi fans have been flooding the club’s social media platforms, slating Zwane’s tactics. When Chiefs were 0-1 down against Marumo Gallants at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Sunday, a section of Amakhosi faithful in the stands started chanting, “Zwane must go”. The same group celebrated insanely when Zitha Kwinika levelled matters late in the match.
“What did Mdu [Mduduzi Shabalala] do not to be played? Why play [Keagan] Dolly on the right? We travel for this team but the coaching is not there. Mangethe is showing lack of experience and we can clearly see. They get a red card but you don’t put in an attacking player at the same time,” one Twitter user commented on Amakhosi’s tweet after the game against Marumo.
On Chiefs’ Facebook post after the Marumo draw, one user replied: “We were just fooling ourselves, Arthur Zwane is not the right man for Kaizer Chiefs.”
Chiefs' games under Zwane this term
August 6: lost 1-0 to Royal (away)
August 9: beat Maritzburg 3-0 (home)
August 13: drubbed 4-0 by Sundowns (away)
August 20: won 1-0 against Bay (home)
August 23: lost 2-0 against CPT City (away)
August 28: drew 1-all with Stellies but won 4-3 on pen in the MTN8 quarterfinals (away)
September 3: drew goalless against AmaZulu (home)
On Sunday: drew 1-1 against Marumo (away)
Overall record: P8 W2 D3 L3
Arthur under fire as Chiefs struggle
Chants of 'Zwane must go' heard at Royal Bafokeng
Image: Sydney Seshibedi
Barely 10 games into the season, Kaizer Chiefs fans look to have turned against coach Arthur Zwane after initially giving him a warm welcome.
Chiefs are a mere two points away from the relegation zone having managed just two league wins from seven outings thus far. Amakhosi have two draws and three defeats. They had to rely on penalties to dispatch Stellies in the MTN8 quarterfinals after the game had finished 1-all in extra-time.
The team’s poor start to the season has left Amakhosi fans fuming and calling on the club to sack Zwane, who is in the first of his three-year deal at Naturena. Some of the angry Chiefs fans are demanding that the club hire unattached Pitso Mosimane.
Irate Amakhosi fans have been flooding the club’s social media platforms, slating Zwane’s tactics. When Chiefs were 0-1 down against Marumo Gallants at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Sunday, a section of Amakhosi faithful in the stands started chanting, “Zwane must go”. The same group celebrated insanely when Zitha Kwinika levelled matters late in the match.
“What did Mdu [Mduduzi Shabalala] do not to be played? Why play [Keagan] Dolly on the right? We travel for this team but the coaching is not there. Mangethe is showing lack of experience and we can clearly see. They get a red card but you don’t put in an attacking player at the same time,” one Twitter user commented on Amakhosi’s tweet after the game against Marumo.
On Chiefs’ Facebook post after the Marumo draw, one user replied: “We were just fooling ourselves, Arthur Zwane is not the right man for Kaizer Chiefs.”
Chiefs' games under Zwane this term
August 6: lost 1-0 to Royal (away)
August 9: beat Maritzburg 3-0 (home)
August 13: drubbed 4-0 by Sundowns (away)
August 20: won 1-0 against Bay (home)
August 23: lost 2-0 against CPT City (away)
August 28: drew 1-all with Stellies but won 4-3 on pen in the MTN8 quarterfinals (away)
September 3: drew goalless against AmaZulu (home)
On Sunday: drew 1-1 against Marumo (away)
Overall record: P8 W2 D3 L3
Zwane remains optimistic amid growing discontent
Miguel Timm ready to carry the weight for Orlando Pirates
Roger de Sa flies out to Tehran to coach in the Fifa World Cup
Zakhele Lepasa brace helps Pirates get the better of Galaxy at Orlando Stadium
CT City begins Champions League qualifiers with home win over AS Otohô
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos