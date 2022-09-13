×

Soccer

Mdaka not eyeing Marumo top post

‘I’m not an opportunist,’ insists assistant coach

13 September 2022 - 08:47
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Raymond Mdaka, coach of Marumo Gallants reacts during the DStv Premiership 2022/23 match between Marumo Gallants and Kaizer Chiefs at Royal Bafokeng Stadium.
Raymond Mdaka, coach of Marumo Gallants reacts during the DStv Premiership 2022/23 match between Marumo Gallants and Kaizer Chiefs at Royal Bafokeng Stadium.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Having been in charge of Marumo Gallants since coach Romain Folzs departure last week, Raymond Mdaka has insisted hes not looking to assume the role on a full-time basis.

Mdaka has been Marumo's caretaker coach since Folz’s abrupt exit from the club before their game against Swallows last week. Interestingly, Bahlabane ba Ntwa havent yet confirmed Folz’s departure despite that the 32-year-old trainer has publicly said he had resigned.

Even Mdaka isnt certain whether Folz is gone, saying hes not eyeing to replace him permanently.

I am an assistant coach. This matter is an administrative matter. I dont want to lie. I am not sure if the coach [Folz] has really left the club. I am staying as an assistant coach, Mdaka said after their 1-1 draw against Kaizer Chiefs at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Sunday.

I am not that kind of person who’s an opportunist. When things come theyll come, so I am not  going to push things. I am fine where I am right now. I will accept any decision the club takes regarding the coaching role.

Against Chiefs, Marumo scored first via Mahlatse Makudubela before Zitha Kwinika equalised later on. The home side's defender Ismail Touré was sent off in the 66th minute for a challenge on Chiefs forward Ashley du Preez. Marumo's next game is against Chippa United away on Saturday.

Marumo remain the only winless team in the DStv Premiership this season. The sides winless streak concerns Mdaka, feeling their major undoing has been leaking late goals.

That were the only team who has not won gives me stress. Weve got six draws and one loss. In most of the games we drew, we were leading and conceded very late. Conceding late goals is the main reason were here. If we can defend well towards the end of games, well start to win games, Mdaka said.

