Having been in charge of Marumo Gallants since coach Romain Folz’s departure last week, Raymond Mdaka has insisted he’s not looking to assume the role on a full-time basis.
Mdaka has been Marumo's caretaker coach since Folz’s abrupt exit from the club before their game against Swallows last week. Interestingly, Bahlabane ba Ntwa haven’t yet confirmed Folz’s departure despite that the 32-year-old trainer has publicly said he had resigned.
Even Mdaka isn’t certain whether Folz is gone, saying he’s not eyeing to replace him permanently.
“I am an assistant coach. This matter is an administrative matter. I don’t want to lie. I am not sure if the coach [Folz] has really left the club. I am staying as an assistant coach,” Mdaka said after their 1-1 draw against Kaizer Chiefs at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Sunday.
“I am not that kind of person who’s an opportunist. When things come they’ll come, so I am not going to push things. I am fine where I am right now. I will accept any decision the club takes regarding the coaching role.”
Against Chiefs, Marumo scored first via Mahlatse Makudubela before Zitha Kwinika equalised later on. The home side's defender Ismail Touré was sent off in the 66th minute for a challenge on Chiefs forward Ashley du Preez. Marumo's next game is against Chippa United away on Saturday.
Marumo remain the only winless team in the DStv Premiership this season. The side’s winless streak concerns Mdaka, feeling their major undoing has been leaking late goals.
“That we’re the only team who has not won gives me stress. We’ve got six draws and one loss. In most of the games we drew, we were leading and conceded very late. Conceding late goals is the main reason we’re here. If we can defend well towards the end of games, we’ll start to win games,” Mdaka said.
Mdaka not eyeing Marumo top post
‘I’m not an opportunist,’ insists assistant coach
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
