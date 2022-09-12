Miguel Timm ready to carry the weight for Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates midfielder Miguel Timm believes the players should embrace the pressure that comes with playing for the club instead of saying ibadge liyasinda (the badge is heavy).
In the games that Timm has played for the Bucs so far this season, he has displayed a great passion that has resonated with the fans. Now, when Timm has the ball on his feet, the Bucs faithful call out “Miggs”. This shows how the supporters have taken to him and are already giving him cult hero status.
Timm always wants to be on the ball, he does not hide or play it safe. The character that he shows is something that Pirates has lacked over the years. When the mood has dropped at the Orlando Stadium, he’s able to rally his teammates and fans and then suddenly the atmosphere changes. Only special players possess that kind of influence in the big three teams.
Many players crumble when they get to Pirates; with Timm, he’s relishing the chance of playing for his boyhood club and has embraced the pressure that comes with playing for the Pirates badge.
“The football side of it is up to you to put in the performances. My goal is to do as well as possible and let my character shine,” said Timm on Pirates TV.
“This is one of the bigger clubs I’ve played for throughout my career. Over the years I’ve gained experience and an understanding of what winning is; it obviously means more because there’s a bigger following and history with the club. Instead of saying ibadge liyasinda, we can use that as motivation to give us an extra push to compete on all fronts in the season.
“I want to work hard and contribute, it won’t be easy, there are good players in my position. Hopefully, I work hard and get enough minutes to contribute to the team’s success. I’m a team player. I’m very confident in what I do, I don’t over-elaborate,” he said.
Timm and Pirates have been afforded some time off and will resume their season on October 1 when they take on Mamelodi Sundowns in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinal.
Miguel Timm ready to carry the weight for Orlando Pirates
Midfielder says he uses pressure as motivation to up his game
Image: Darren Stewart
Orlando Pirates midfielder Miguel Timm believes the players should embrace the pressure that comes with playing for the club instead of saying ibadge liyasinda (the badge is heavy).
In the games that Timm has played for the Bucs so far this season, he has displayed a great passion that has resonated with the fans. Now, when Timm has the ball on his feet, the Bucs faithful call out “Miggs”. This shows how the supporters have taken to him and are already giving him cult hero status.
Timm always wants to be on the ball, he does not hide or play it safe. The character that he shows is something that Pirates has lacked over the years. When the mood has dropped at the Orlando Stadium, he’s able to rally his teammates and fans and then suddenly the atmosphere changes. Only special players possess that kind of influence in the big three teams.
Many players crumble when they get to Pirates; with Timm, he’s relishing the chance of playing for his boyhood club and has embraced the pressure that comes with playing for the Pirates badge.
“The football side of it is up to you to put in the performances. My goal is to do as well as possible and let my character shine,” said Timm on Pirates TV.
“This is one of the bigger clubs I’ve played for throughout my career. Over the years I’ve gained experience and an understanding of what winning is; it obviously means more because there’s a bigger following and history with the club. Instead of saying ibadge liyasinda, we can use that as motivation to give us an extra push to compete on all fronts in the season.
“I want to work hard and contribute, it won’t be easy, there are good players in my position. Hopefully, I work hard and get enough minutes to contribute to the team’s success. I’m a team player. I’m very confident in what I do, I don’t over-elaborate,” he said.
Timm and Pirates have been afforded some time off and will resume their season on October 1 when they take on Mamelodi Sundowns in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinal.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos