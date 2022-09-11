×

Soccer

CT City begins Champions League qualifiers with home win over AS Otohô

11 September 2022 - 09:09
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Cape Town City midfielder Nathan Idumba Fasika in action during the CAF Champions League 1st preliminary round, leg 1 match against AS Otoho d'Oyo at Athlone Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Cape Town City began their Caf Champions League qualification programme with a 2-0 win over AS Otohô at Athlone Stadium in the Mother City on Saturday afternoon.

This preliminary round, first leg victory was secured through second half goals by Taahir Goedeman and Marc Van Heerden and it means City will take a healthy lead to the Republic of Congo in the second leg next weekend.

Because of their continental commitments, City only return to DStv Premiership action early next month when they visit Golden Arrows at the Princess Magogo Stadium.

In domestic action on Saturday afternoon, Chippa United moved from the bottom of the table with a hard fought 2-1 win over AmaZulu at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

In another match played on Saturday at the Wits University Stadium, Stellenbosch also claimed a crucial 2-1 away victory over Swallows to move into the top eight on the standings.

