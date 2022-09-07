“Three months is around the corner in terms of the next transfer window period in January. I think that will give us the opportunity again to say where we need to beef up.
“For now, I think we have enough cover in all positions. We have two or three players in one position, so I think that will help us until we see as the season progresses where we can beef up.”
After a goalless draw with AmaZulu at the weekend, Amakhosi will be hoping to return to winning ways when they face troubled Marumo Gallants at Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg on Sunday (3pm).
Gallants are yet to win this season, having recorded five draws and a defeat. And it’s still not clear if Romain Folz is still the head coach after he was not on the bench in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Swallows FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium, with media reports suggesting he has left the job. The club has denied the coach has left.
Chiefs have not had the best start to the season as they have managed seven points from six outings. However, they are in the MTN8 semifinals where they meet AmaZulu over two legs next month.
TimesLIVE
Arthur Zwane says Kaizer Chiefs are done signing players
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane says the club is done signing players in the current transfer window period and is focused on finding the right combinations.
After parting ways with at least 13 players from last season, Chiefs made nine signings and promoted players such as Mduduzi Shabalala from their development structures to the senior side.
Some of the interesting signings Zwane’s side made include Zitha Kwinika, Ashley du Preez, Siyethemba Sithebe, Yusuf Maart and Edmilson Dove.
Zwane is confident Amakhosi have signed the right players to help in the pursuit of bringing back glory days to Naturena as the coach aims to reverse Chiefs' unprecedented run of seven seasons without silverware.
The coach believes the most crucial thing right now is to find the right combinations from the players in his squad and give them a fair chance to reach their potential with game time. More signings before the September 22 close of the transfer window might destabilise that project.
“On the window period, I think when you are looking for combinations you need to avoid panic, because the more you bring in players while you are still looking for combinations you might not even get it right,” Zwane said.
“We need to get it right with the players we have now and see what we have.”
Zwane said if Chiefs identify a need to add more players they will do so during the January transfer window.
“Three months is around the corner in terms of the next transfer window period in January. I think that will give us the opportunity again to say where we need to beef up.
“For now, I think we have enough cover in all positions. We have two or three players in one position, so I think that will help us until we see as the season progresses where we can beef up.”
After a goalless draw with AmaZulu at the weekend, Amakhosi will be hoping to return to winning ways when they face troubled Marumo Gallants at Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg on Sunday (3pm).
Gallants are yet to win this season, having recorded five draws and a defeat. And it’s still not clear if Romain Folz is still the head coach after he was not on the bench in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Swallows FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium, with media reports suggesting he has left the job. The club has denied the coach has left.
Chiefs have not had the best start to the season as they have managed seven points from six outings. However, they are in the MTN8 semifinals where they meet AmaZulu over two legs next month.
TimesLIVE
Sundowns in pain as they visit tricky Chippa
Ellis hopes Banyana have drawn lessons from Brazil
Monyane’s goal is to receive maiden Bafana call-up
Richards Bay repel Royal gimmicks to go top
Pule banks on Bucs to challenge for all trophies
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos