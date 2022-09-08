Chiefs, Marumo Gallants and Polokwane city in legal wrangle over football venue
Council demands Rustenburg-billed game be played in Limpopo
By Zoe Mahopo and Sihle Ndebele - 08 September 2022 - 07:38
Kaizer Chiefs have been dragged into a legal storm after it was alleged that they enticed Marumo Gallants with R4m to move their game from Polokwane in Limpopo to Rustenburg in the North West.
The Polokwane local municipality is heading to court in a bid to stop the match between Marumo Gallants and Chiefs from taking place at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Sunday (3pm)...
