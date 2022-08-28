Arsenal were not at their best against well-drilled Fulham, who should have equalised through Nathaniel Chalobah late on, but they stay in first place with 12 points from four games, two more than champions Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion.
Earlier in the day, Liverpool earned their first win of the season in stunning fashion after equalling the record for the biggest ever Premier League victory with a 9-0 thrashing of newly promoted Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday.
Two goals inside the opening six minutes from Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliot put the hosts into a commanding position from the off.
A stunning strike from England full-back Trent Alexander Arnold which arrowed into the top corner gave Liverpool a three-goal lead in the 28th minute before Roberto Firmino got in on the act with a fourth three minutes later.
Gabriel goes from villain to hero to maintain Arsenal's 100% start, Liverpool hammer Bournemouth 9-0
Image: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images
Arsenal preserved the Premier League's last remaining 100% record as they came from a goal down to beat Fulham 2-1 thanks to a late winner by Gabriel at The Emirates Stadium on Saturday that kept the Gunners top of the table.
The home side enjoyed overwhelming possession but a dreadful mistake by Gabriel allowed Aleksandar Mitrovic to give previously unbeaten Fulham a 56th-minute lead.
It was Mitrovic's 100th goal for Fulham but Arsenal were behind for only eight minutes as captain Martin Odegaard's deflected effort levelled it up.
Mitrovic was close to putting Fulham back in front with a diving header but Arsenal's pressure finally told as a fumble by their former goalkeeper Bernd Leno from a corner allowed Gabriel to make amends with a simple tap-in.
Odegaard double as Arsenal outclass Bournemouth
Not done there, Liverpool had a fifth before the interval, with Virgil van Dijk heading home from a corner, before Chris Mepham's own goal had the visitors staring at the prospect of an embarrassing drubbing.
A close-range finish from Firmino kept the goals coming, with substitute Fabio Carvalho's finish letting the home fans dream of a record-breaking afternoon.
Diaz's headed ninth strike came with Liverpool having five minutes to become the first side to score 10 in a Premier League match.
But despite some late scares, Bournemouth did just enough to avoid suffering that ignominy.
