Soccer

Tembo Tembo spoilt for choice in attack

Sekhukhune arsenal boasts fine strikers

04 August 2022 - 09:07
Neville Khoza Journalist
Kaitano Tembo shows his Sekhukhune United players the way during training on Monday.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Coach Kaitano Tembo is excited to take on the challenge of selecting a starting line-up to lead the attack at Sekhukhune United, amid fierce competition.

Sekhukhune have bolstered their team with a number of quality strikers, including Victor Letsoalo, Tshegofatso Mabasa, Chibuike Ohizu and Tashreeq Morris, ahead of the new DStv Premiership season that starts on Friday. 

Letsoalo, who joined them from Royal AM, scored 15 goals last season, while Ohizu netted eight for them, with Mabasa and Morris also proving to be deadly in front of goal.

“It’s a good headache to have because if you look at our fixtures, just the first part of the season this month alone we will probably be playing five to six games, so that’s quite a lot,” Tembo explained to Sowetan.

“We need everyone in the team to be ready whenever they are given the opportunity to play, so it is quite healthy to have players like Mabasa, Ohizu who scored eight goals last season.

“Mabasa scored goals although he didn’t really play much at [Orlando] Pirates. Letsoalo scored 15 goals last season so you can see we got a lot of goals in the team. It is just to try and make sure that we become a team that’s very important.”

Tembo hinted that he may try to play three strikers in some of the matches as all of them play differently.

“We got players who will be able to play together. I think Letsoalo can play across the front three where Mabasa is your typical target man,” Tembo said.

“We also have someone who is also different from the three strikers... that’s Tashreeq, who is more like a target man; he is strong, good on crosses. So we brought in a variety in terms of what we may need going into the season.”

Babina Noko will start their DStv Premiership campaign against Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday at 8pm.

Fixtures

Friday: CPT City v Sundowns, Cape Town, 7.30pm.

Saturday: Gallants v Stellenbosch, Peter Mokaba, 3pm; Arrows v Richards Bay, Princess Magogo, 3pm; Pirates v Swallows, Orlando, 3pm; Royal v Chiefs, Chatsworth, 5.30pm; Maritzburg v Sekhukhune, Harry Gwala, 8pm.

Sunday: Galaxy v AmaZulu, Milpark, 3pm; SuperSport v Chippa, Lucas Moripe, 5.30pm.

