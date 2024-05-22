If we kept our players, we would win the league - Hunt

Having had to rely more on youth this season, SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt is confident his young side will be better next season as most of them were playing for the first time in the DStv Premiership.
SuperSport didn't have a good campaign even though they are guaranteed to finish in the top eight even if they lose to Orlando Pirates in their final match at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
They only managed to register just two wins in the league matches this year, while they also failed to go far in all the cup competitions they were involved in.
"What do you expect out of the season? It is always difficult the way we finished last year to try and improve on that when you are losing players," Hunt said.
"We built a brand-new team again this year and obviously, some players will go again. That's going to be tough.
"If we keep all our players, we would win the league, simple, but it is difficult financially. We have to balance books and we work on the budgets and all those types of things."
Players who will leave the club at the end of the season are Ricardo Goss and Etiosa Ighodaro, who will return to Mamelodi Sundowns from their loan.
Shandre Campbell, Ime Okon and Kegan Johannes are also linked with moves as they are believed to have attracted interest from other clubs.
"At our club, we produced 14 players this year from U-20 and that's what we are going to do," he said.
"We will get ups and downs. Inconsistent performances from the young players, but they will be better next year. Many had a taste [of Premiership football] this season."
Hunt was also satisfied with the performance of Ighodaro, although he feels he could have done better. "He has so much to offer, but obviously, the poor boy has been loaned out all the time. It is always difficult for a player, but I told him that football will take care of you if you do the right things.
"He scored some vital goals for us this year, and could he have done better? Yes of course, but he has been injured a lot of times and that's been a problem for us. He will go back, Goss goes back and a few others."
If we kept our players, we would win the league - Hunt
SuperSport coach bemoans high-profile departures
Image: Veli Nhlapo
