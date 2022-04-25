Pulisic strikes late as Chelsea squeeze past West Ham

London - Chelsea tightened their grip on third place in the Premier League with a 1-0 win over 10-man West Ham yesterday, with Christian Pulisic's late winner at Stamford Bridge making up for his team mate Jorginho's missed penalty.

Substitute Pulisic arrived in the box at the right time to guide home a pass by Marcos Alonso in the 90th minute, shortly after Jorginho wasted his chance from the spot, firing straight at West Ham keeper Lukasz Fabianski.

West Ham defender Craig Dawson, one of their best players in a much-changed side, was shown a red card after a check by the Video Assistant Referee following a clumsy foul on substitute Romelu Lukaku which resulted in the penalty.

Thomas Tuchel's side ended a run of two straight home defeats - against Brentford and Arsenal - but it was their forward line rather than defence that will need working on in the home stretch of the season.

Seventh-placed West Ham made six changes to their starting line-up with an eye on Thursday's Europa League semi-final first leg against Eintracht Frankfurt, a competition that offers them their best chance of reaching next season's Champions League.

Meanwhile, Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes said current player Jesse Lingard described the Old Trafford club's dressing room as “a disaster”.

United's bid to finish in the Premier League's top four suffered a blow after they lost 3-1 away to Arsenal on Saturday, with the team slipping to the sixth spot in the standings on 54 points, six outside the top four with four games left.

“It is an absolute mess. It is a disaster of a dressing room,” said Scholes. “I had a quick chat with Jesse the other day and I'm sure he won't mind me saying that the dressing room is just a disaster.”

United's interim manager, Ralf Rangnick, responded that he did not see a problem with the atmosphere in the dressing room. “I don't know, you have to ask Jesse Lingard if you have this information,” Rangnick said.