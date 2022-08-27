Shekhinah, Msaki and Nomfundo Moh win big at Samas

Shekhinah, Msaki and Nomfundo Moh were some of the biggest winners on the first night of the 28th Annual South African Music Awards (Samas) held at the Sun City Superbowl in North West.

New kid on the block Young Stunna scooped an award for the Best selling artist, while Uhuru by Sun-El Musician and Azana received the Remix Of the Year award.

The event was hosted by Robot Boii and funnyman Mpho Popps who kept the audience entertained. The show was not televised however it was streamed live on TikTok and YouTube.

Soulful singer Brian Temba won the Best R&B Soul Album for his song It’s All You.

Best produced music video went to Mobi Dixon feat. Mariechan and Jnr SA for their song When House was House.

Nigerian sensation Tems got nodded for a Rest Of Africa Award for her If Orange Was a Place EP.