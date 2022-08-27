Shekhinah, Msaki and Nomfundo Moh win big at Samas
Shekhinah, Msaki and Nomfundo Moh were some of the biggest winners on the first night of the 28th Annual South African Music Awards (Samas) held at the Sun City Superbowl in North West.
New kid on the block Young Stunna scooped an award for the Best selling artist, while Uhuru by Sun-El Musician and Azana received the Remix Of the Year award.
The event was hosted by Robot Boii and funnyman Mpho Popps who kept the audience entertained. The show was not televised however it was streamed live on TikTok and YouTube.
Soulful singer Brian Temba won the Best R&B Soul Album for his song It’s All You.
Best produced music video went to Mobi Dixon feat. Mariechan and Jnr SA for their song When House was House.
Nigerian sensation Tems got nodded for a Rest Of Africa Award for her If Orange Was a Place EP.
Jimmy Dludlu, who is set to be honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award tomorrow, was bestowed with the Best Jazz Album award.
Living legend Yvonne Chaka Chaka was honoured with the inaugural Chairman’s Award for her unique long-standing contribution and growth, success in the music industry.
Best Kwaito album went to AMA Roto Vol.2 by Amaroto, while the Best Gqom album award was handed to Umshunqo Reloaded by Dladla Mshunqisi.
Stand-out performances of the night were from Master KG, Khuli Chana, Brian Temba, Puleng March and Mobi Dixon.
The grand finale of the night award for the Best Dance Album went to Musique by Chymamusique.
