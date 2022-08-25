“But he’s in a programme and we’re still pushing him to be ready to play at the highest level.
‘Itu is in a programme,’ Zwane says on Khune’s absence from Chiefs’ XI
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has answered some of the club’s fans who are calling for veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune to be restored to Amakhosi’s starting line-up, saying the gloveman is not yet ready to play.
Khune, Chiefs’ official captain of Chiefs, has not been part of the match-day squad in the five DStv Premiership matches they have played this season.
After losing all three away matches against Royal AM, Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City, Chiefs fans have voiced their concerns on social media, saying Zwane must bring back Khune between the sticks.
After Chiefs’ 2-0 league defeat to City on Tuesday, some Chiefs fans have suggested Zwane should consider starting with Khune in Sunday’s MTN8 quarterfinal against Stellenbosch FC.
“You know what’s key when dealing with individuals? First, you have to look at his mental state,” said Zwane, when asked why he’s started with Bruce Bvuma and Brandon Petersen in goal this season.
Bvuma started the first three league games against Royal, Maritzburg United and Sundowns, while Petersen started the last two against Richards Bay and City.
“Is he physically and mentally ready, psychologically ready to go out there and give his best? Yes Itu [Khune] has been doing well at training.
“But he’s in a programme and we’re still pushing him to be ready to play at the highest level.
“Should we throw him into the deep end? Yes he’s got experience, he can help, we know. But we need a fit Itu, a focused Itu and an Itu who we know when he's in there is going to add value.
“Otherwise we’re going to throw him in with the hope that we need his experience, but if he’s not physically ready it might count against him and haunt the team going forward.
“We protect all the players, not only Itu. Yes maybe right now the question is about Itu but we treat all the players the same.
“We’re trying to make sure they’re all ready. As you can see by the way we want to play, it demands and takes a lot from our players.
“Our boys have responded positively. Yes, the results haven’t been forthcoming but we try to give everyone a fair chance. When Itu is ready to play he’ll definitely be given the chance.”
