“Itu has been doing well at training just like all the other keepers but he obviously needed to be at a certain level for him to be ready to play. The other keepers are ahead of him in terms of fitness levels and state of readiness,” said Zwane after the Bay victory.
“He’s been working very hard on and off the field. He’s got his own personal trainer, which is something we encourage...it shows discipline and that he takes his career very, very seriously. We’re creating competition within the squad. It doesn’t matter what you’ve done in the past or what you can do now. What is very key is who can help the team now.”
With Maart suspended, Njabulo Blom is expected to take his slot in the middle of the park when they face Cape Town City in another league fixture tomorrow (7.30pm). After facing City, Chiefs will shift their focus to MTN8 quarterfinal tie vs another Cape side, Stellenbosch, at Danie Craven Stadium on Sunday.
“The games are coming in thick and fast but I think we boast well-prepared soldiers. Sometimes things won’t go our way but today [at the weekend against Bay] we showed that we have character and we hope to continue like this,” noted Zwane.
Khune not fit enough to be in goals, says Zwane
Hectic schedule ahead for ambitious Amakhosi
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has made it clear fan-favourite Itumeleng Khune isn’t ready for action.
Some Chiefs fans have questioned Khune’s absence amid some shaky displays from fellow keepers Bruce Bvuma and Brandon Peterson in the club’s first four league outings.
After conceding four times in their previous outing away to Mamelodi Sundowns the previous weekend, Bvuma was dropped against Richards Bay on Saturday. Chiefs won 1-0 with Peterson in goal.
Bar one great save at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Peterson was clumsy. Chiefs needed Dillan Solomons’ spot-kick to edge Natal Rich Boys, playing the better part of the game with 10 men after Yusuf Maart was red-carded in the 31st minute.
“Mangethe”, as Zwane is affectionately known, provided an update on Khune as calls for his inclusion gained momentum after each match as Bvuma or Peterson put their foot wrong.
