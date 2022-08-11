“I don’t think we were outplayed to lose the way we have lost, but it's football. You make mistakes and you get punished and that’s what happened.
Negative balls led to costly mistakes – Maduka
Maritzburg coach hopeful his team will get better
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Maritzburg United coach John Maduka has blamed his side's costly mistakes following their 0-3 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs in the DStv Premiership match at FNB Stadium on Tuesday.
The first two goals Maritzburg conceded were from their errors. First, Ashely du Preez's strike was a result of poor defending from them, with both Bonginkosi Makume and Keegan Ritchie targeting Khama Billiat and leaving the eventual scorer unmarked.
The Team of Choice again made a blunder for the second goal when Makume was pressured by Yusuf Maart before failing to clear the ball, only for Keagan Dolly to send it into an empty net.
Maduka was not impressed by that and hopes for a better showing when they face Swallows at Harry Gwala Stadium tomorrow.
“We have to blame ourselves. We started slow and made mistakes where we were not supposed to and made things very difficult for ourselves,” Maduka told the media after the game.
Maduka determined to end Maritzburg’s relegation fights
“I don’t think we were outplayed to lose the way we have lost, but it's football. You make mistakes and you get punished and that’s what happened.
“Most of our boys didn’t pitch, so we made things very difficult for ourselves. We played too many negative balls in the build-up rather than going forward.”
Maduka is optimistic they will improve with his side being a new team. “I think if you look at the game we played against Sekhukhune, they are the same mistakes and you can’t afford to do that in this league,” he said.
“It is something we must learn that you don’t do it because if you do that, especially in a crucial area, you will be punished. So it is something we have to improve and be consistent with.
“If you look at the game against Sekhukhune, the energy levels were good and you could see the intentions were clear. We tried to press the opposition and try to be offensive.
“It’s a new team that we are trying to build to be competitive. The mistakes will happen, but with time, we strongly believe that we will get better.”
Fixtures
Tomorrow: Maritzburg v Swallows, Harry Gwala 7.30pm
Saturday: Sundowns v Chiefs, Loftus, 3pm; Gallants v Arrows, Peter Mokaba, 3pm; Stellenbosch v Royal, Danie Craven, 3pm; Richards Bay v Sekhukhune, King Goodwill Zwelithini, 5.30pm; AmaZulu v CPT City, Moses Mabhida, 7pm
Sunday: Pirates v Chippa, Orlando, 3pm; Galaxy v SuperSport, Mbombela Stadium, 5.30pm.
