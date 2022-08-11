Nyatama steps in as Kerr awaits his work permit

Swallows player-coach Musa Nyatama says he does not know when the club’s head coach Dylan Kerr will return to the bench.
Nyatama has been deputising for Kerr on the sidelines, taking charge of the two games in the DStv Premiership so far, picking up one loss and a win in a dramatic fashion against Cape Town City.
Kerr took to Twitter to provide clarity on the matter, he revealed he's waiting for his work permit.
"Right for clarification, while I wait for my work permit again! I am the one who promoted from within the club Musa and Thela Thela as coaches to grow our own and keep continuity. We are working together to take the club forward, stronger and more challenging and I’m helping their futures," he tweeted.
In their encounter against City, Swallows picked up a two-goal lead and then relinquished it. That promoted Kerr to come down from the stands to go closer to the bench, barking instructions as he was panicking, fearing the team would lose a game after they were in a winning position. One member of the Swallows backroom staff was passing information to Nyatama, in the day of written communication, they showed that oral communication is still valid.
As Kerr was loud and anxious in the stands, Nyatama remained calm on the bench and eventually orchestrated a win thanks to a stoppage time penalty by Siboniso Mtshali to get a 3-2 win. The communication lines between Nyatama and Kerr from the outside were interesting to see.
"The communication between me and coach Kerr [is good], we always try," said Nyatama.
"I could hear him, his voice is very loud, I could hear everything he was saying. Even with the subs, he's been telling me about who to put on. The communication is well.
"There's an understanding [from the players], they respect me. Whenever I give instructions, they listen; I'm happy with that," said the former Orlando Pirates midfielder.
Nyatama was asked when can Kerr be expected to be on the bench.
"I have no idea," he answered.
Nyatama steps in as Kerr awaits his work permit
Player-coach leads Swallows to big win against City
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
