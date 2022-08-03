Chiefs were interested but Sekhukhune were more serious, says Letsoalo

Sekhukhune United forward Victor Letsoalo admitted that Kaizer Chiefs had shown interest in him, but they didn’t push hard before he joined Babina Noko from Royal AM.
Letsoalo dominated headlines when he moved from Thwihli Thwahla, where he had an outstanding season, to Sekhukhune instead of Chiefs as had been widely speculated.
But he says Sekhukhune were more serious about his signature, and he is excited to have joined them.
“It was just a transfer and my agent told me that Sekhukhune are interested, and looking at the rumours going on we decided to join them because they showed more interest,” Letsoalo explained to the media during their club media day.
“We just chose them because there is a lot of excitement that is going to come out from the team.
“There was interest from Chiefs but they ended up in the air. I am a Sekhukhune player now and I’m excited to be here. Sekhukhune is also a big brand.”
After competing with Mamelodi Sundowns scoring machine Peter Shalulile for the top goalscorer award last season, and finishing second, the 29-year-old is looking to improve on the 15 goals he netted.
“Everything has been going well since I arrived here. We’ve prepared well. Even the friendlies that we took part in we played well and as a group we are looking forward to the new game of the season,” he said.
“Personally I’ve set my target, every season I do that. Expectations, obviously I’m just looking forward to the games to try and get goals, get assists and results for my team.
“With the group that we have, we are coming well together. We’ve seen many quality players here and we support each other. I’m going to fight for the top goalscorer because my job is to score goals and win games for my team.”
Letsoalo is also looking forward to facing his former coach John Maduka, who is now in charge of Maritzburg, in the season opener at Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday.
The two worked together at Royal AM last season.
“It will be a tough game because coach Maduka is a very demanding coach... But we are looking forward to it because it is the first game of the season and everyone aims for the points.”
Chiefs were interested but Sekhukhune were more serious, says Letsoalo
Forward plans to top the 15 goals he netted last season
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
