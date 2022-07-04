×

Maritzburg United set to unveil their new players

Makume, Chabalala and Mashikinya headline list of recruits

04 July 2022 - 09:00
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Bonginkosi Makume of Baroka is expected to be unveiled as a Maritzburg United player.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Despite confirming John Maduka as their new coach a few weeks ago, Maritzburg United have been one of the more passive clubs in the transfer market.

They have not confirmed a single new acquisition ahead of the 2022/23 campaign. However, this will change this week as the Team of Choice are expected to unveil a number of new recruits. Former Baroka skipper Bonginkosi Makume, Justice Chabalala, formerly of Orlando Pirates and Given Mashikinya, who has just left Royal AM, are expected to headline the list of the newcomers at Maritzburg. 

"The club has been busy behind closed doors. They have signed a few good players. One of them is a midfielder, coming from outside SA and it's known that Makume, Chabalala and Mashikinya are also joining. They will announce every thing next week [this week]," a source close to the Team of Choice's operations told Sowetan at the weekend.

Meanwhile, former Maritzburg defender Clayton Daniels, who never hid his disappointment when the club released him when he was still due to meet with club chair Farook Kadodia a few weeks ago, has returned to his boyhood club, Cape Town Spurs, who campaign in the second tier of SA football.

Spurs, formerly known as Ajax Cape Town, confirmed Daniels's capture yesterday. The 37-year-old defender joins alongside fellow veteran Michael Morton. Daniels came through Ajax's youth ranks before making his Premiership debut as  a 22-year-old, under then club coach Muhsin Ertugral, in 2007. 

