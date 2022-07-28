×

Soccer

Limpopo toasts five Banyana players

Quintet will be given awards for their achievement – MEC

28 July 2022 - 11:46
Zoe Mahopo Journalist
The breakfast event to welcome the quintet was followed by a motorcade parade from Meropa Casino to Mall of the North.
Image: Supplied

Limpopo government is celebrating with five Banyana Banyana players who hail from the province with a breakfast held at Meropa Casino in Polokwane on Thursday morning.

Soccer stars Lebogang Ramalepe, Noko Matlou, Nomvula Kgoale, Hildah Magaia and Amogelang Motau are being honoured following Banyana’s win of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nation (Wafcon) in Morocco last week.  

Ululations and applause from officials and other guests broke out as the players entered the venue. The breakfast event to welcome the quintet was followed by a motorcade parade from Meropa Casino to Mall of the North.

Sports, arts and culture MEC Thandi Moraka said the province was proud to have contributed five stars to the national women’s team. Moraka said the players would receive awards from the province to recognise their achievement.

“Banyana Banyana’s historic 2-1 win over hosts Morocco [in Wafcon final] brought nothing but unity and jubilation.

"These trailblazers are indeed an inspiration to the up and coming football players,” said Moraka.

mahopoz@sowetan.co.za 

