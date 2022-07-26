Banyana Banyana's youngest Africa Women's Cup of Nations (Wafcon) squad member Nthabiseng Majiya has high hopes that the experience she gained in Morocco will lay a foundation for her to be the next big thing in women's football.
Majiya, 18, made two Wafcon appearances, coming off the bench on both occasions against Burundi and Botswana in the group stages. She netted the solitary goal when Banyana beat Botswana in their last pool stages fixture. Majiya, who hails from Philippolis in the Free State, foresees a great future ahead of her, hoping all she learnt at Wafcon will help her in her bid to be the next Banyana star.
"Being the youngest player in the team is a great thing because everyone wants to help you. The senior players have imparted wisdom to me. I have gained valuable experience here and that will help me grow because I see myself as a big, big player in the next few years,'' Majiya, who's on the books of Northern Cape Hollywoodbets Super League outfit Richmond United, told Sowetan.
Majiya said it was a dream come true for her to rub shoulders with her idols like Thembi Kgatlana and Jermaine Seoposenwe. The Banyana starlet is confident of landing a big move in the near future, hoping the scouts noticed her.
"As a young striker I look up to players like Thembi and Jermaine. It was a big deal for me to be with them in this Wafcon camp. I had always wished to learn from them and the Wafcon gave me that opportunity... it's a dream come true for me,'' Majiya said.
"My dream is to go overseas as early as I can and I am positive something will come soon. I also trust the scouts saw my performances. I tried to give my best whenever I was given a chance,'' Majiya said.
Banyana eventually broke their Wafcon final jinx when they beat the hosts Morocco 2-1 at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, thanks to Hildah Magaia's double. Tottenham Hotspurs' Rosella Ayane scored for the hosts.
Banyana teen ace hopes Wafcon success opens doors
Majiya says tourney in Morocco 'a big deal'
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
Banyana Banyana's youngest Africa Women's Cup of Nations (Wafcon) squad member Nthabiseng Majiya has high hopes that the experience she gained in Morocco will lay a foundation for her to be the next big thing in women's football.
Majiya, 18, made two Wafcon appearances, coming off the bench on both occasions against Burundi and Botswana in the group stages. She netted the solitary goal when Banyana beat Botswana in their last pool stages fixture. Majiya, who hails from Philippolis in the Free State, foresees a great future ahead of her, hoping all she learnt at Wafcon will help her in her bid to be the next Banyana star.
"Being the youngest player in the team is a great thing because everyone wants to help you. The senior players have imparted wisdom to me. I have gained valuable experience here and that will help me grow because I see myself as a big, big player in the next few years,'' Majiya, who's on the books of Northern Cape Hollywoodbets Super League outfit Richmond United, told Sowetan.
Majiya said it was a dream come true for her to rub shoulders with her idols like Thembi Kgatlana and Jermaine Seoposenwe. The Banyana starlet is confident of landing a big move in the near future, hoping the scouts noticed her.
"As a young striker I look up to players like Thembi and Jermaine. It was a big deal for me to be with them in this Wafcon camp. I had always wished to learn from them and the Wafcon gave me that opportunity... it's a dream come true for me,'' Majiya said.
"My dream is to go overseas as early as I can and I am positive something will come soon. I also trust the scouts saw my performances. I tried to give my best whenever I was given a chance,'' Majiya said.
Banyana eventually broke their Wafcon final jinx when they beat the hosts Morocco 2-1 at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, thanks to Hildah Magaia's double. Tottenham Hotspurs' Rosella Ayane scored for the hosts.
How Magaia took advantage of Morocco's game plan
Banyana captain Jane on equal pay: ‘We hope things will change’
Van Wyk urges teammates not to waste their bonuses
Banyana’s unsung heroines
Triumphant Banyana court corporate SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos