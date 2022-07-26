Several dignitaries, including members of the sports ministry and sponsor Sasol, also gathered at the airport to celebrate the team.
LISTEN | Mthethwa promises Banyana equal pay after Wafcon win
Image: Alaister Russell
Minister of sports, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa has promised equal pay for all women’s sports teams in SA, including Banyana Banyana.
This follows their first Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) 2-1 victory against hosts Morocco in Rabat on Saturday night.
“It is going to be a law in this country. Banyana Banyana and Bafana Bafana will be paid equally because we are making that happen as government,” said Mthethwa.
The minister was speaking at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Tuesday, where hundreds gathered to welcome back the women’s national soccer team.
