Soccer

Who will be Pirates' new skipper?

Maela a fan favourite as he captained Thanda before

20 July 2022 - 08:09
Neville Khoza Journalist
Innocent Maela.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

Pirates' potential skippers

Ben Motshwari

Midfielder Motshwari is strong, vocal and can adapt to any pressure situation and command the respect of the players. He's one of the remaining senior players at Bucs though he did attract headlines off the field recently.

Innocent Maela

Maela, who can play at left-back and in central defence, has leadership qualities as he was a captain at Thanda Royal Zulu before. Another advantage is that he took the armband at Pirates on a few occasions. He is one of the players favoured to take over the armband as he's a Bafana international as well.

Richard Ofori

Ghanaian Ofori may have joined the Buccaneers two years ago from Maritzburg United, but he has the qualities to lead the club as he is also vocal and strong. He is one of the players who were consistent towards the end of last season after he recovered from his injury. He possesses a commanding voice and is a respected keeper.

'No one capable of filling Jele's shoes at Bucs'

Following Happy Jele’s departure from Orlando Pirates on Monday, former goalkeeper Innocent Mayoyo has given his thoughts on who could take over the ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Happy Jele close to signing for Royal AM after shock Pirates exit: source

Former Orlando Pirates defender Happy Jele has been linked with a move to big-spenders Royal AM.
Sport
21 hours ago

