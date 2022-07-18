Safa president Danny Jordaan entreated Banyana Banyana to beat regional rivals Zambia in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) semifinal tie at Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco on Monday night to commemorate International Nelson Mandela Day in style.
Kickoff is at 7pm SA time. Speaking to the SA media after Banyana concluded a training session in Casablanca on Sunday, Jordaan emphasised the importance of Banyana outwitting Zambia on a special day for the country, when the late iconic president Mandela would have celebrated his 104th birthday.
“Our country needs icons at this time. Madiba is a global icon and now the world is talking about Banyana. Banyana being Madiba’s team. Madiba loved football and supported this team. Banyana are our ambassadors, so I implore them to win against Zambia to celebrate Mandela Day in style,” said Jordaan in Morocco.
Jordaan is also convinced Banyana are the best team at Wafcon based on their enterprising style of football, revealing that their admirers include Senegalese FA president Augustin Senghor.
“Everybody here in Morocco is saying Banyana produces the best football. They must just finish the job by winning against Zambia, and go to the final to win gain. If they start playing, there's no team that can touch them,” said the Safa boss.
“They’re the best football-playing team here. The president of [the] Senegal [FA] told me that your team deserves to be the winners here because they play brilliantly.”
By reaching the semifinals, Banyana players are already guaranteed to pocket R30,000 each in bonuses as promised by Safa before departing for the tournament. Jordaan reiterated the players will get their bonuses in time.
“We will honour our commitment and the players will get paid in time. They know their responsibility and we know our commitment,” said Jordaan.
• Ndebele is in Morocco as Banyana sponsor Sasol’s guest
Banyana Banyana urged to win semifinal in honour of Madiba
SA side gains admirers because of style of football
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Safa president Danny Jordaan entreated Banyana Banyana to beat regional rivals Zambia in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) semifinal tie at Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco on Monday night to commemorate International Nelson Mandela Day in style.
Kickoff is at 7pm SA time. Speaking to the SA media after Banyana concluded a training session in Casablanca on Sunday, Jordaan emphasised the importance of Banyana outwitting Zambia on a special day for the country, when the late iconic president Mandela would have celebrated his 104th birthday.
“Our country needs icons at this time. Madiba is a global icon and now the world is talking about Banyana. Banyana being Madiba’s team. Madiba loved football and supported this team. Banyana are our ambassadors, so I implore them to win against Zambia to celebrate Mandela Day in style,” said Jordaan in Morocco.
Jordaan is also convinced Banyana are the best team at Wafcon based on their enterprising style of football, revealing that their admirers include Senegalese FA president Augustin Senghor.
“Everybody here in Morocco is saying Banyana produces the best football. They must just finish the job by winning against Zambia, and go to the final to win gain. If they start playing, there's no team that can touch them,” said the Safa boss.
“They’re the best football-playing team here. The president of [the] Senegal [FA] told me that your team deserves to be the winners here because they play brilliantly.”
By reaching the semifinals, Banyana players are already guaranteed to pocket R30,000 each in bonuses as promised by Safa before departing for the tournament. Jordaan reiterated the players will get their bonuses in time.
“We will honour our commitment and the players will get paid in time. They know their responsibility and we know our commitment,” said Jordaan.
• Ndebele is in Morocco as Banyana sponsor Sasol’s guest
Goal-shy Cesane works on her finishing at Banyana
Banyana star not chasing personal glory after scoring twice
This victory is for everyone back home, says elated Ellis as Banyana qualify for the World Cup
Banyana secure World Cup ticket with Wafcon quarterfinal triumph
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos