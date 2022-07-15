Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Themba Zwane was emotional to see his long-time friend and teammate Sibusiso Vilakazi leave the club.
Vilakazi was confirmed as TS Galaxy's new player on Thursday and became their second big signing after Xola Mlambo.
Speaking to the media in Rustenburg, Zwane said he will miss the battle he had with Vilakazi at training and said that he is now looking forward to facing him in the opposition team. “What I can say about Vila is that I met him while we were in the under-23 national team and he became a bother to me,” Zwane told the media yesterday.
“We shared ideas. He was always pushing me and I was also pushing him. So we became brothers, but I know it is part of football and there is nothing I can do.
“Quite a nice battle when I’m against Vila. It was happening here at training, showing each other’s experience. He is a top player, that's what I can say.”
Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena wished Vilakazi well and said he will bring a lot of experience to the Galaxy dressing room.
“If you want to speak about Vila as a footballer, there is not much to say because his background speaks for itself – I mean, [he was a] former footballer of the season [and a] multiple championship-winning player, not just at Sundowns but he also won many trophies at Bidvest Wits.
“We know the type of profile of a football player we lost, so it is unfortunate that we got into that space where we could not guarantee him game time he deserves.
“A top football player and someone a bit unfortunate with injuries, particularly last season."
Zwane sad to see his pal Vilakazi leave Downs
‘We had forged a bond’
