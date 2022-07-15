Galaxy bag big guns Vilakazi, Mlambo

After weeks of inactivity in the transfer market, TS Galaxy have made two big moves on Thursday.
Galaxy confirmed the signings of Sibusiso Vilakazi from Mamelodi Sundowns and Xola Mlambo, who joined them on a free transfer after he was released by AmaZulu.
Vilakazi, the 2014 Footballer of the Season, joined them after he struggled for game time at Sundowns in the past few seasons and will be looking to revive his career.
The 32-year-old made only 11 appearances for Masandawana across all competitions last season.
Vilakazi spent the past six years at Sundowns, winning five league titles, two Nedbank Cups, the Telkom Knockout, MTN8, CAF Super Cup and the CAF Champions League.
Meanwhile, in another move that caught many by surprise, Sekhukhune United confirmed the arrival of Victor Letsoalo, who joins them on a three-year deal from Royal AM.
Letsoalo had been tipped to join Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates.
But Sekhukhune has moved quickly to sign him and a club official has revealed how they managed to beat Chiefs and Pirates.
“We mean business here. Not everyone saw it coming,” the official, who asked to remain anonymous, confirmed to Sowetan on Thursday.
“We told him coming here, he will be treated like a king like we did with Yusuf Maart [who has joined Chiefs]. He won’t be under pressure unlike had he joined those two teams. We also sat down with him and showed him our vision and he was happy to join us.
“Sekhukhune may be two years old but we are not a small club. We want to compete.”
The 29-year-old was a star performer for Royal last season, scoring 15 goals and finishing as the second-highest scorer in the DStv Premiership.
Sowetan also understands that Sekhukhune forked out less than the R3m that Royal wanted for his services as he had a year remaining on his contract.
His move will come as a blow to Chiefs as they were looking at Letsoalo to replace either Samir Nurkovic or Leonardo Castro, who both left the club at the end of last season.
They have only signed striker Ashely du Preez but they are still thin in that department.
Galaxy bag big guns Vilakazi, Mlambo
Sekhukhune confirm capture of in-demand Letsoalo
Image: Twitter
After weeks of inactivity in the transfer market, TS Galaxy have made two big moves on Thursday.
Galaxy confirmed the signings of Sibusiso Vilakazi from Mamelodi Sundowns and Xola Mlambo, who joined them on a free transfer after he was released by AmaZulu.
Vilakazi, the 2014 Footballer of the Season, joined them after he struggled for game time at Sundowns in the past few seasons and will be looking to revive his career.
The 32-year-old made only 11 appearances for Masandawana across all competitions last season.
Vilakazi spent the past six years at Sundowns, winning five league titles, two Nedbank Cups, the Telkom Knockout, MTN8, CAF Super Cup and the CAF Champions League.
Meanwhile, in another move that caught many by surprise, Sekhukhune United confirmed the arrival of Victor Letsoalo, who joins them on a three-year deal from Royal AM.
Letsoalo had been tipped to join Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates.
But Sekhukhune has moved quickly to sign him and a club official has revealed how they managed to beat Chiefs and Pirates.
“We mean business here. Not everyone saw it coming,” the official, who asked to remain anonymous, confirmed to Sowetan on Thursday.
“We told him coming here, he will be treated like a king like we did with Yusuf Maart [who has joined Chiefs]. He won’t be under pressure unlike had he joined those two teams. We also sat down with him and showed him our vision and he was happy to join us.
“Sekhukhune may be two years old but we are not a small club. We want to compete.”
The 29-year-old was a star performer for Royal last season, scoring 15 goals and finishing as the second-highest scorer in the DStv Premiership.
Sowetan also understands that Sekhukhune forked out less than the R3m that Royal wanted for his services as he had a year remaining on his contract.
His move will come as a blow to Chiefs as they were looking at Letsoalo to replace either Samir Nurkovic or Leonardo Castro, who both left the club at the end of last season.
They have only signed striker Ashely du Preez but they are still thin in that department.
Zwane sad to see his pal Vilakazi leave Downs
Mkhalele draws lessons from Cosafa setback
Sundowns to ease off transfer market
Banyana secure World Cup ticket with Wafcon quarterfinal triumph
Sibusiso Vilakazi signs for TS Galaxy from Sundowns
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos