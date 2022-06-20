×

Soccer

Ledwaba unfazed as Safa women back Jordaan

Presidential hopeful smells manipulation

20 June 2022 - 07:19
Neville Khoza Journalist

Safa presidential hopeful Ria Ledwaba is not perturbed by the assertion made by some high-profile women from Safa structures that they back incumbent Danny Jordaan, labelling them “manipulated”.

During Safa’s extraordinary congress held at Sandton Convention Centre at the weekend, high-profile women leaders like national executive committee member Anastasia Tsichlas and Emma Hendricks, who is Women’s Football SA chairperson, declared their support for Jordaan ahead of Saturday’s elective congress...

