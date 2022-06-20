Safa women's rejection of Ledwaba slammed

African Women Leaders Network says opportunity to transform organisation has been missed

The African Women Leaders Network has described the decision by women at Safa not to support Ria Ledwaba’s presidential bid of the organisation as a missed opportunity to transform the organisation.



Network's secretary-general Sesi Mmabatho said the women who chose to support outgoing president Danny Jordaan needed to look at the organisation in its entirety...