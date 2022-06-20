×

Safa women's rejection of Ledwaba slammed

African Women Leaders Network says opportunity to transform organisation has been missed

20 June 2022 - 07:26

The African Women Leaders Network has described the decision by women at Safa not to support Ria Ledwaba’s presidential bid of the organisation as a missed opportunity to transform the organisation.

Network's secretary-general Sesi Mmabatho said the women who chose to support outgoing president Danny Jordaan needed to look at the organisation in its entirety...

