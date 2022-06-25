×

Free State mother on murder charges for allegedly killing two children and their father with poisoned soup

25 June 2022 - 15:46
Free State mother Maphephi Alinah Mokwena, 31, has been arrested for the murder of her two children and their father.
Free State mother Maphephi Alinah Mokwena, 31, has been arrested for the murder of her two children and their father.
Image: 123RF/skycinema

A 31-year-old Free State mother appeared in the Bethlehem magistrate's court  on Friday charged with murdering her two children and their father by feeding them highly toxic insecticide.

Maphephi Alinah Mokwena, 31, appeared alongside Mantwa Maria Mokwena, 21, on three charges of murder and two of attempted murder.

This followed the death of Mokwena’s two girls, aged 14 and 10, and their 49-year-old father from poisoning on Wednesday.

“On Wednesday morning, June 22 2022, the deceased were served brown bean soup by Maria Mokwena before they went to school and work,” said Capt Phumelelo Dhlamini, the provincial police spokesperson.

“The children complained of stomach pain at school and were taken to hospital where they lost their lives. Their father also fell ill while at work and was taken to hospital where he also passed away.”

Dhlamini said post-mortem examinations revealed the cause of death was poisoning. 

“During further investigation, the mother of the children admitted that she bought poison called Temik to poison the soup. She was arrested and detained at Bethlehem police station.”

Mokwena was remanded in custody. She is set to bring a formal bail application on June 30. Mantwa was released on warning.

