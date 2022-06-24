Former Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane baffled why Gavin Hunt remains without a job

Former Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has questioned why Gavin Hunt is jobless after all he has achieved as a coach.

Hunt has been without a job since he was fired by Chippa United in December. This is longest the former Kaizer Chiefs mentor has been idle since he began his coaching career at Seven Stars in 1995.

Over the past few days, the four-time league winner with SuperSport United (3) and Bidvest Wits (1) has been posting cryptic messages on his Twitter account about how much he is missing being in the dugout.

Hunt, who is one of the senior coaches in SA, has won Premier Soccer League (PSL) Coach of the Season five times. Mosimane who has won it six times.