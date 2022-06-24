Eva Nga promises to leave his mark at Bucs

New Orlando Pirates signing Bienvenu Eva Nga wants to silence his critics who are questioning his move to the club.

Some supporters feel the Cameroonian international doesn't deserve to join the Buccaneers as they believe he won’t offer the club enough.

But the 29-year-old, who scored 10 goals and created one assist in 29 appearances for Chippa United last season, said when he gets his opportunity he will make sure he uses it and proves his doubters wrong.

“Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns are some of the big teams in the country and when you get a chance to play there, you must give everything so when you leave the club, people will always remember you,” Eva Nga told Sowetan. “When you get an opportunity, you must use it and take it seriously.

“Now I’m in the big club. With the chance the club has given me, I must make sure I do 100 % in everything I do. I need to work hard to win the confidence of the coach and we will see what will happen.”

Eva Nga will be competing with Kwame Peprah, Evidence Makgopa, Zakhele Lepasa and young sensation Boitumelo Radiopane for a place in the starting line-up.

“I don’t have competition with anyone because we are one team and we are united,” he said. “If someone is playing, we need to support him and if the other is not, then we also need to support him as well and wish whoever is playing all the best.

“For us to be together, we need to be united because where there is unity, everything will be fine. If we win the trophy, it is not only one player who will win it, it is the whole team.

“We have good players and I will respect them. I’m going there as a small boy working hard and I know this season will be good for me.”

The striker added that he is also excited about the prospect of playing in the Soweto derby against Chiefs in the new season.

“I only watched the Soweto derby on TV. Now I must prove myself by working hard for me to be part of this derby as most people around the continent are watching.

“The Soweto derby is the biggest in the continent and now I will be part of that. For me, it is like a dream coming true, so it is something I don’t even know how to explain.”