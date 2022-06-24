Amazulu boss is keen to prove naysayers wrong

AmaZulu chair Sandile Zungu feels those who said he was cutting costs when the club released 15 players they'll eat humble pie when they realise the quality of the club's new recruits.

AmaZulu trended a few weeks ago when they decided to part ways with 15 players including top performers like Luvuyo Memela and Augustine Mulenga. Many believed Zungu, who only ventured into football in 2020, let go of those players because he was realising football wasn't as profitable as he may have initially thought when he bought the AmaZulu status from the Sokhela family.

Usuthu has since moved swiftly to replace the departed stars, bringing in eight players including Gabadinho Mhango, Dumisani Zuma and Bafana Bafana prodigy midfielder Ethan Brooks.

Zungu reckons the new signings have proven those who said he was cutting costs wrong, insisting they're building a team that will sustain them for a while.

"People like to talk about things they don't know. We're not cutting costs... people are just lazy to think. What I am doing here is building a team that can have a spine for the next six years at least. We want a team that will sustain us, hence we're buying younger players,'' Zungu told Sowetan.

"A 26-year-old player can still give you a good six years but a 32-year-old can only give you at least two good years. We're happy with how we've done our business and the kind of players we've signed show that we want to compete.''

Zungu also revealed they're working around the clock to finalise the issue of assistant coaches to work with coach Brandon Truter, adding they're not desperate for more signings though they're speaking with two players.

"We're working very hard to get the assistant coaches. We will finalise that one soon because we want to go into the pre-season with them. I can say we're done in the market but the're two players we're talking to. We're not going to push them hard because we don't need them as badly but if they accept what we offered, we'll take them.''