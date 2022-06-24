Lions claim innocence as Cosmos eye return

GladAfrica Championship side Hungry Lions say they did nothing wrong after a complaint was laid against them by Jomo Cosmos for allegedly fielding a defaulter in Tshepo Mohlala in the recently completed season.

Cosmos maintain their former player was never given his clearance by the club, meaning his registration with Hungry Lions would be invalid. Mohlala was used in several matches by Lions, including one against Ezenkosi.

Lions and Mohlala are set to appear before the PSL Disciplinary Committee on June 27 to account for the two charges that have been brought up against them, which include registering and fielding an ineligible player and bringing the league into disrepute. Mohlala is charged with playing despite allegedly being ineligible.

Lions participated for the first time in the NFD and managed to secure their status by finishing in 11th place on the log.

Their head coach Hendry Basie has acknowledged they have received the charge sheet. He has insisted that they have done nothing wrong as they acquired Mohlala on loan from Kaizer Chiefs.

"Our attorneys will respond to this in two days. We've seen it, it's heartbreaking. We need to run around now," said Basie.

"We've done nothing wrong. I can't tell you what we have done wrong. He was a Cosmos player in his early stages. This is a Kaizer Chiefs [player], we got the player from Chiefs via a loan. He's still a Chiefs player, so we don't know.

"We want our attorneys to act on our behalf... He's still a Chiefs player and we have already started negotiating with them to give us the player back on loan. We want to sit down with all parties and see what we can get," he said.

When approached for a response to the accusation by Lions, Chiefs declined to comment, while Cosmos said they will be able to comment after the case has been heard on Monday.

Cosmos are believed to be hoping Lions are docked points, which would enable Jomo Sono's relegated team to bounce back into the division.