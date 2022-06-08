WATCH | ‘He can make it’ — Mosimane pledges support for Chiefs coach Zwane

Mosimane said for Zwane to be successful, Chiefs have to sign quality players. Amakhosi have so far recruited Zitha Kwinika and Ashley Du Preez from Stellenbosch FC.

“Arthur Zwane must say what he wants to do and how he wants the team to play but he must have the players to play the way he wants. He can make it and I support him. he’s a local coach,” Mosimane said.

“All those years ago when I got a chance, I was at SuperSport United and with a team that was at the bottom of the log, but he is at Kaizer Chiefs and this is a big one.

“He must work hard, he has to trust his instinct, he has to give direction and he has to provide the philosophy of how the team must play. Philosophy is not based on what he wants, it is based on the players he has.