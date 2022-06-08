×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Zverev undergoes surgery on torn ligaments in ankle after French Open exit

By Reuters - 08 June 2022 - 11:21
Alexander Zverev of Germany is wheeled off in a wheelchair following an injury against Rafael Nadal of Spain during the Men's Singles Semi Final match on Day 13 of The 2022 French Open at Roland Garros on June 03, 2022 in Paris, France.
Alexander Zverev of Germany is wheeled off in a wheelchair following an injury against Rafael Nadal of Spain during the Men's Singles Semi Final match on Day 13 of The 2022 French Open at Roland Garros on June 03, 2022 in Paris, France.
Image: Adam Pretty

German world number three Alexander Zverev underwent surgery on torn ligaments in his right ankle on Tuesday after he was forced to retire from his French Open semifinal against 22-times major champion Rafa Nadal last week.

Zverev was trailing 7-6(8) 6-6 against Nadal when he rolled his ankle and he screamed out in agony. The 25-year-old was fighting for his first Grand Slam title and would have taken over as world number one had he succeeded in his quest.

“Next week I'll reach a career-high ranking of number 2 in the world, but this morning I had to undergo surgery,” Zverev said in a post on Instagram along with a photo of him on a hospital bed.

“After further examination in Germany, we received confirmation that all three of the lateral ligaments in my right ankle were torn.

“To return to competition as quickly as possible, to ensure all the ligaments heal properly, and to reclaim full stability in my ankle, surgery was the best choice. My rehab starts now and I'll do everything to come back stronger than ever!”

Zverev's brother Mischa told German newspaper Bild that Wimbledon is “out of the question” for the 25-year-old, with the grasscourt major set to be held from June 27 to July 10.

Zverev concerned injury 'very serious' after French Open exit

Alexander Zverev backed Rafael Nadal to go on and win a 14th French Open title after revealing concerns that the ankle injury which forced him to ...
Sport
4 days ago

Unsure of what comes after Paris, Nadal focuses on next French Open challenge

Knowing this French Open could be his last, Rafael Nadal had already turned his thoughts to his Roland Garros semifinal match minutes after beating ...
Sport
1 week ago

Djokovic bags 1,000th career win to reach Italian Open final

World number one Novak Djokovic earned his 1,000th tour-level victory by beating Casper Ruud 6-4 6-3 on Saturday to reach the Italian Open final.
Sport
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'